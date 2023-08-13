Because Honda and Yamaha are in crisis

Only one victory with Alex Rins in the United States – a ‘gift’ from Francesco Bagnaia who fell when he was leading the race with a fair margin over the Honda rider – and a podium again in Texas with Fabio Quartararo at the end of what was a to elimination. This the meager haul of Honda and Yamaha until now in the 2023 MotoGP championship dominated by Ducati with KTM and Aprilia in the role of challengers to the Borgo Panigale manufacturer.

If up until a few months ago Honda, Yamaha and Suzuki were the masters in the premier class of the world championship, now the scepter has suddenly passed to Europe, with Ducati precisely the ‘captain’ of the trident completed by Aprilia and KTM, all houses represented by the podium of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone won by Aleix Espargarò ahead of Francesco Bagnaia and Brad Binder. Honda and Yamaha are experiencing a perhaps unprecedented technical crisisabove all if we only take into consideration the home of the golden winger (in Iwata before the arrival of Valentino Rossi in 2004 we were going through another very difficult moment in terms of results after Max Biaggi’s move to the Pons team).

Ramón Forcadaa very high-profile crew chief who, for example, has followed Jorge Lorenzo and Maverick Vinales in Yamaha, gave his explanation in an interview with the Spanish newspaper Solomoto on why the Japanese giants are in such a crisis: “They are afraid of making a mistake, have little ability to improvise and, above all, the Japanese character of doing everything right is what makes the difference. Ducati can bring ten new parts to each Grand Prix and the Japanese one new item every ten GPs. If only one or none of these ten things works in Ducati, that’s fine, but in Japan it doesn’t work like that. Honda and Yamaha have continued to win more due to Ducati’s demerits than their merits.”.

Forcada also highlighted the fact that racing with two bikes against eight in the comparison between Yamaha and Ducati is certainly not a good encouragement to be able to compete on equal terms. However, the responsibility lies with Yamaha, which had two bikes ‘blown away’ now owned by Aprilia: “Lin Jarvis could not believe that the RNF team would not accept the one year contract that was offered to him by Yamaha. They refused and immediately got a two-year contract from Aprilia. Ducati already races with eight bikes, if you lose two of the ones you have you’re certainly not doing a good job”.