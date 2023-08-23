The residents of the villa 1-11-14, one of the hardest-hit neighborhoods in the impoverished south of the city of Buenos Aires, kicked out a group of thieves on Monday night. The gang of five assailants tried to loot a small store in the neighborhood, but the neighbors stopped them. Then the police arrived, who only took one detainee: one of the assailants who had been caught by the neighbors, who were ready to take justice into their own hands. The authorities still handle various hypotheses about the event – ​​whether it was an organized assault or a routine act of intimidation by the drug groups in the area – but the story is one among dozens that these days have revived one of the national traumas: the fear of looting in the midst of the economic crisis.

The first assaults began to be reported over the weekend in provinces such as Mendoza, in the west, Córdoba, in the center, and Neuquén, in the south, where some 40 people were detained by local authorities. On Tuesday, fear spread to the outskirts of the capital. Buenos Aires had not registered incidents, but the videos of other assaults spread as current and the false news had already rotted the atmosphere. Many commercial establishments in and around the capital closed at noon, although the police did not register any incidents until the afternoon. In the province of Buenos Aires, the urban belt of the city where a third of the national population lives, assaults were registered in at least seven municipalities at nightfall. Some 30 people were arrested. This Wednesday, after a tense early morning, the number climbed to 94.

Argentina lives days of uncertainty. The economic crisis that keeps 40% of the population in poverty and inflation at 113% year-on-year has been added this month to the hurricane of the presidential primaries. On Sunday, August 13, the far-right Javier Milei prevailed as the favorite for the presidential elections in October, relegating the ruling Peronism to a historic third place. The next day, the hangover came. The Government devalued the peso by 18% while the gap between the official price of the dollar and that of the black market exceeded 100%, the Central Bank imposed a record rise in interest rates of 20 points, up to 118%, and businesses they began to transfer the adjustment to prices.

The governor of the province of Buenos Aires, the Peronist Axel Kicillof, has pointed this Wednesday to “an organized campaign” that began the weekend spreading “false complaints” and “false images.” He did not want to name any, but he did point to some opposition politicians for spreading the false information on social media. The presidential spokesperson, Gabriela Cerruti, has gone a step further. “This is an operation carried out by Javier Milei’s people, whose objective is to generate destabilization, generate uncertainty and go against democracy,” he said in a live broadcast on Tuesday night, after crossing social networks with the ultra candidate. . “It is tragic to see again after 20 years the same images of looting that we saw in 2001 ″, Milei had written, and Cerruti replied that the false videos were being spread by her “followers or employees”.

The Government distanced itself from that accusation. The Security Minister, Aníbal Fernández, said that he still did not have data on “who was behind” the spread of false information, but the specter of looting had already become a campaign weapon. Like Milei, the traditional right-wing candidate, Patricia Bullrich, took advantage of the situation to revive the heavy-handed agenda against insecurity that made her the favorite of her party for the presidential elections in October. “The government has to order itself. And if you need something else, because this spills over, you’re going to have to call Congress and ask for more drastic measures,” said Patricia Bullrich. “If control is lost, the government has to call the state of siege.”

The last time there was a state of siege in Argentina was in December 2001, during the last days of the government of Fernando de la Rúa. At the beginning of that month, the Government had announced the corralito and the restrictions on the withdrawal of foreign currency from banks that the economic crisis unleashed. On the 14th, looting began in some provinces, and a state of siege was declared on the 19th. De la Rúa resigned two days later, while the police repression of the protests left 39 dead in the streets.

No other politician has wanted to speculate on that possibility. Peronism, except for the officials in charge of controlling the situation in the streets, has remained silent. The president, Alberto Fernández, who during these days had limited himself to disseminating official information on his Twitter account, has asked to “preserve social peace.” “I ask all Argentines to take great care of tranquility and social peace,” he said at a public ceremony on Wednesday. The Peronist candidate to succeed him, the Economy Minister, Sergio Massa, has not spoken. The only strong man in a government that ends in December, Massa is busy on another front: he traveled to Washington these days to meet with the International Monetary Fund. The agency’s board of directors approved on Wednesday the disbursement of 7.5 billion dollars for Argentina to pay its debt.

