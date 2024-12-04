The Palestinian Adnan Al-Bursh49, a prominent orthopedic surgeon, died on May 2 of this year, months after being kidnapped, in December 2023, by the Israeli army. Recent information gives the details, which I have not had the courage to read, of his last moments. The headline is enough for me: raped to death. The mad Zionists attacked the hospital Al-Shifain Loopwhere he worked, and they took him prisoner, like so many doctors before him.

Ben-Gviralmost the same age as him, 48 years old, is Israel’s Minister of National Security and is personally responsible for ensuring that Israeli prisons are hells where people are tortured to death and where the sick are not allowed to be treated. He is a minister, although he has been convicted of inciting terrorism. On television he said the following: “They ask me if Palestinian prisoners should be given food… and I say that Palestinian prisoners should be shot in the head.” On the social network

Adnan Al-Bursh

If I paid attention to Adnan Al-Bursh’s story, it is because I remembered his face, I remembered a photograph in which he appears asleep, exhausted, his surgical gown and gloves covered in blood after operating for hours straight. But now I have seen that the photo was not recent, but from 2018. The genocide did not start on October 7, it only intensified. According to that filth that is the Zionist army, the attack on the Al-Shifa hospital was a precise and selective operation against Hamas. The reality is that this university hospital, the best in Gaza, is now, according to the WHO, a cemetery, with corpses piling up inside and outside it. And the head of surgery, Dr. Al-Bursh, another doctor tortured and murdered by these beasts.

Francesca AlbaneseUN rapporteur for the Palestinian territories, has written the following about the murder of Al-Bursh: “the racism of the Western media that does not cover this event, and of the Western politicians who do not denounce it, together with the thousands of other testimonies and reports of rape and other forms of mistreatment and torture that Palestinians have suffered in Israeli prisons, it is absolutely repugnant.” The silence is repugnant, yes, as is the way of hiding the name of the genocidal state even when it seems that its brutality is being denounced. Thus, the newspaper The New York Times A few days ago it carried a photograph of a Palestinian child with both arms amputated on its cover. The headline read: “Surviving in Gaza,” but Israel’s name did not appear.

We should all feel pain for the death of Adnan Al-Bursh, fear of living under the same sky as his murderers, of breathing the same air, shame that the genocide in Palestine continues with impunity, disgust that Israel continues to be considered a democracy, that our government has not broken diplomatic relations with that state.

“A doctor is worth many men,” that is what they say in the Iliad when desolation spreads among the Greek army when they see that one of their doctors, Machaonwho was apparently a surgeon, is wounded in the battle. We know the name of another doctor among the Greek ranks: podalirius. The two were sons of Asclepius, god of medicine, and are the first doctors to appear named in our literature, “two good doctors,” says Homer. The soldiers of the Israeli army must feel very proud of torturing a surgeon, of depriving the Palestinians whom they slaughter day after day of relief. Dr. Adnan Al-Bursh, who relieved the pain of so many wounded people with his hands, is no longer alive; the Zionist Ben-Gvir, whose claws are stained with the blood of so many innocents, yes, and that makes the world today a little sadder and more insecure. As far as the heart of Europe is concerned (our northern neighbors have just offered liberté égalité, fraternité…and even immunity! Netanyahu, who has an arrest warrant for war crimes), will not be healed by any surgeon, nor by the god of medicine himself.