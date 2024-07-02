Fear of landslides increases with the rainy season in Cuba

After washing her dirty clothes, and under the strong Cuban afternoon sun, Iverlysse Junco climbed to the roof of her three-story building, a former H. Hupman cigar factory, where dozens of cigar rollers shaped the cigars of another era. From her roof, she can see the 91.7-meter-high dome of the Capitol; the facilities of the Saratoga Hotel, which burned down two years ago; the lavish Gran Teatro de La Habana, and some street vendors, taxi drivers, neighbors and tourists who parade now that the rain has stopped, the sun has come out, and the city is beginning to dry out.

This is the worst. Not so much the rain, but the calm that comes when it stops raining. This is the time when the sun dries out the old buildings in Havana, which crack, deteriorate, and in the worst cases, turn to dust after the roar of a collapse. Last Saturday, 56 millimeters of rain fell on Havana in just three hours, according to a report by the Meteorological Institute’s Forecast Center. After several days under torrential rain, several streets in the municipalities of Centro Habana, Cerro, Diez de Octubre, San Miguel del Padrón and Plaza de la Revolución were flooded, and some 20 collapses were recorded in the capital, leaving at least one dead and several injured.

On her rooftop, Iverlysse Junco is careful when she approaches one of the side walls, lest she suddenly falls down. “This building is, as we Cubans say, an old woman with blush,” she says. In addition to the Capitol, the Saratoga and the Gran Teatro, the building where Iverlysse lives is surrounded by many structures overgrown with weeds, skeletons of buildings, places that years ago were someone’s home and that today remain abandoned, between silence and rubble. Iverlysse says that it is normal to hear the sound of fire truck sirens in the neighborhood when a balcony falls, a wall falls off, or one of these constructions collapses in her neighborhood. These are not isolated cases: the government has recognized that in Havana about 1,000 homes collapse every year.

A crane lifts firefighters onto a collapsed building to search for survivors, Oct. 4, 2023. Ramon Espinosa (AP)

The building where Iverlysse lives — located at number 409 on Amistad Street, between Barcelona and Dragones, which was once a tobacco factory, a school and now a housing site for 48 families who were victims of other collapses or who were homeless — has leaks, lost the roof on one of its sides, and some floors fill with water when it rains. Even so, authorities assure that there is no danger.

Iverlysse, 39, was born in a citadel or a residential complex where about 20 families lived. All her life she has gone from one shelter to another, from one transit house to another, places that are almost uninhabitable, without water, without gas, even without bathrooms. She says she has been defecating in buckets of water for 13 years. First alone, then with her five children. The government has not guaranteed them a better place to live. Now, in the midst of the latest blackout that left the building in darkness, Iverlysse’s refrigerator broke, and it will probably take years to replace it. “These people have already tired me,” she says. And when she says people, she means government.

Hotels for housing

On January 27, 2020, an incident shook all of Havana: three girls lost their lives after the balcony of a house fell on their bodies in the Jesús María neighborhood, in the municipality of Old Havana. The government then cleared itself of blame and accused the neighbors of homicide, sentencing them to up to seven years in prison.

Tragedies of this kind are reported every year. Several lives have been claimed by landslides in Havana, especially in the area of ​​Old Havana, a site that was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1982 for its exquisite colonial architecture. The housing shortage in Cuba has been one of the many unsolved problems since the Revolution came to power. Cuban economist Carmelo Mesa-Lago recently told EL PAÍS that in the past indicators placed Cuba among the first places in terms of equality, health, pensions, but “never in housing.” It is normal to see several generations living in the same space in Cuba, entire families destined to live in shelters, or the proliferation of the so-called “arrive and put” on the outskirts of the city, the type of makeshift houses that many people build for lack of a home.