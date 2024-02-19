Survival test

“To finish first, you have to finish first“, says one of the most famous sayings in motorsport. However, the term can also be extended to other situations of a car season, such as pre-season tests. Because to do good tests, you first have to be able to participate in them. He knows it well Lance Stroll, who last year during the winter was the victim of a bad bicycle accident which caused an injury to his right arm.

The Canadian managed to recover in record time for the first GP of the year, but in the meantime he had to completely skip the three-day test organized as per tradition on the Sakhir circuit, in Bahrain. A hitch that certainly didn't help Stroll's year, which later turned out to be disastrous. The Canadian finished the World Championship in tenth place, 132 points behind teammate Fernando Alonso.

Confined at home

Thinking back to what happened 12 months ago, the son of the owner of the English team joked about his preparation in these last days of 'siesta'winter. “My apartment is full of pillows and I'm not allowed to go out” he joked at the presentation of the AMR24.

“I'm allowed to go running – he then added, implying a prohibition on the use of bicycles as a training method – I learned the lesson from last year. So I run, but I pay close attention to where I put my feet. I'm trying to avoid spraining my ankle. I have to be careful not to hurt myself, I want to arrive healthy at this year's tests in Bahrain. This is my starting plan”the Canadian underlined.