Nervousness runs through the markets in the hours prior to the publication of the new inflation data in the United States. Despite the efforts of the US authorities to minimize the threat posed by rising prices to the recovery, investors are wary of its consequences, and fear that it will lead to an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve faster than usual. provided.

The European stock markets paid for the uncertainty on the other side of the Atlantic with a fall of 2.12% in the Eurostoxx50, which groups together the 50 largest European companies on the continent. The Ibex 35 also closed with strong falls, of 1.72%, similar to those of the Frankfurt and Paris squares. Meanwhile, the US stock markets, after a clearly downward start, managed to chase away the ghosts and take flight somewhat as the day progressed: the technological Nasdaq remains flat mid-session after suffering losses close to 2% at the opening, which was they added to the 2.5% that was left yesterday. And the Dow Jones recovers 1.4%.

The cocktail of elements that lead to suspicion of an inflation arreón is varied. There is a sharp rise in the price of raw materials, with copper and iron at record highs, and oil above their pre-pandemic levels. Booming global demand has caused a bottleneck in the production of electronic devices that has caused shortages, and as supply declines, prices can rise more easily. The savings impounded during the pandemic endows those who have continued to receive their wages but have not had the opportunity to spend as much as in the past with purchasing power. And the large stimuli launched by the US Government in the form of checks for millions of its citizens, the latest, for $ 1,400, recently delivered, injects new energy into consumption.

In this context, the market consensus says that tomorrow year-on-year inflation in the US will jump from 2.6% in March to 3.6% in April. The escalation faces two ways of thinking: those who consider it a temporary annoyance, such as the president of the United States Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell. And those who believe that it will last in time and force the Fed to accelerate the rise in interest rates.

Although the scenario of persistent inflationary pressure is far from being a certainty, doubts have encouraged the collection of profits, making the stock market saying good. Sell ​​in May and go away (Sell in May and go) in some indices that seem to have left behind the concern about the pandemic. Wall Street is hovering around all-time highs, as is the case with the Dax 30 in Frankfurt.