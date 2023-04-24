The Public Prosecution Service deliberately waited until Friday to arrest lawyer Inez Weski until after the second term of her plea, so that the Marengo process would not be unduly delayed. That is the impression that lawyer Gerald Roethof gets. “The big question is whether the Public Prosecution Service has seen this properly,” he says. Next Tuesday’s hearing has already been postponed at the request of the lawyers who would then speak.

#Fear #extremely #long #delay #Marengo #Weskis #arrest #Monday #brought #trial