Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky sounded militant last weekend when he warned of the approaching Russian offensive in the east of his country. “They can deploy more missiles, even more bombs, but we are ready. And we will respond.”

Last weekend, the Russians announced their commitment to the ‘total liberation of Donbas’, the eastern part of Ukraine containing the separatist ‘people’s republics’ Luhansk and Donetsk. An enormous logistical operation is currently underway to bring all those Russian troops together in Eastern Ukraine, say former Commander of the Armed Forces Dick Berlin and former Army General Mart de Kruif. Last weekend, images emerged of miles-long columns of military vehicles.