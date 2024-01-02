At Soestdijk Palace, there were fears of eavesdropping during the times of Queen Juliana and Prince Bernhard. This can be deduced from a handwritten note to Marie Anne Tellegen, who was director of the Queen's Office for fourteen years after the liberation. It was released on Tuesday at the National Archives in The Hague, which annually opens files for which the retention period has expired.

