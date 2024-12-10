Fear of dogs, Ukraine and German beer: Merkel reveals in her memoirs the details of her relationship with Putin

When Angela Merkel became Federal Chancellor of Germany in November 2005, Vladimir Putin had already led Russia for 5 years. When the Christian Democrat politician stopped occupying the chancellery in December 2021, Putin was still there, being Russian president. No other great international leader was in power for so long during the 16 years of the ‘Merkel era’. There has hardly been a president with whom Merkel has met more times than Putin while she was on the front line of German and international politics.

The Merkel era in six key moments

This coexistence at the top of power is projected in the memoirs recently published by Merkel under the title Freedom: Putin appears mentioned in the book with his last name 143 times, more than Obama (56), Sarkozy (45), Bush (31), Tsipras (23), Cameron (12), Xi Jinping (3), Trudeau (3) , Lula da Silva (2), Mariano Rajoy (2) or Pedro Sánchez (1), to give just a few examples. In fact, only two names of those leaders occupy a space in the index of the memoirs. merkelian: “Lunch with George W. Bush” and “Waiting for Vladimir Putin” the former chancellor has titled two chapters of the fourth part of the 740-page book.

Despite their obvious differences – which worsened after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine – Angela Merkel and Vladimir Putin were able to understand each other. Several elements of their biographies made communication easier than between Putin and other Western leaders. First, they both lived in a country that no longer exists: the German Democratic Republic (GDR), the eastern socialist system that collapsed after the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989. Merkel grew up, was educated, received a doctorate, and lived through the first 35 years of his life in the GDR. Putin lived and worked as a KGB agent in Dresden between 1985 and 1990, as is still proven by numerous documents found in what was the headquarters of the Stasi – the East German police – in the Saxon capital.





Merkel learned Russian both at school and at university, as she recounts in the first 200 pages of her memoirs, dedicated exclusively to the first part of her life, which she spent in the GDR, prior to the start of her political career.

Putin learned German during his stay in East Germany, in addition to different stays and exchanges in the Soviet Union. “His German was much better than my Russian,” Merkel acknowledges in one of the passages dedicated to one of her meetings with Putin. Reading the fragments of the memoirs dedicated to Vladimir Putin are valuable documentation to better understand the Russian president through Merkel’s eyes.

“Waiting for Vladimir Putin”

June 2007, G8 summit in the seaside resort of Heiligendamm, on the German coast of the Baltic Sea. Merkel is halfway through her first term as chancellor and is receiving the leaders of the seven most industrialized countries on the planet. Putin is among them. Russia seeks to rediscover its position in the world after the trauma of the collapse of the Soviet Union and the hardest years of economic shock therapy, the privatization of state assets and the transition to Western-style capitalism.

At the gates of the summit, thousands of demonstrators from different parts of Europe and the world are protesting against the model of the planet proposed by the assembled leaders. The marches are one of the last stirrings of what was called the alter-globalization or anti-globalization movement, born at the end of the last century. Strong security measures and police presence do not prevent strong riots.

Inside the summit, President Putin uses his own methods to put Russia back on the map of international power. “Before dinner, I wanted to meet with the other seven heads of State and Government for an aperitif. The weather was good, we could sit outside. “The journalists were hunting for photos,” Merkel says on page 375 of her memoirs. “Only one was missing: Vladimir Putin. We wait and wait. If there is something I can’t stand, it is tardiness. Why was he doing that? “Who was he trying to prove something to?” Merkel continues.

Finally, the Russian president arrived 45 minutes late. “What happened?” Merkel asked, almost worried. “You are to blame. More specifically, the Radeberger,” Putin responded. Radeberger is a brand of German beer that Putin knew from his time as a KGB agent in Dresden and that he likes to drink. Merkel decided to leave him a box as a courtesy in his hotel room, as he himself had requested. “He seemed to enjoy being the center of attention. “He probably felt very happy for having forced the American president to wait for him,” writes the former chancellor.





“Forgive me, Angela.”

Putin and Merkel did not meet in the GDR. The first memory of a personal meeting that the former chancellor retains dates back to June 2000, when she was already president of the conservative CDU. His party was still in opposition when Putin visited Berlin as president of the Russian Federation.

Merkel’s first visit to the Kremlin was in February 2002. Social Democrat Gerhard Schröder was still Germany’s chancellor and Putin was reaching out to the West. A year earlier, the Russian president had offered a speech before the Bundestag. He received practically round-the-clock applause from the German federal deputies. Merkel held a seat as a Christian Democrat deputy.

In January 2007, Merkel visited Putin at his private residence in the city of Sochi, on Russia’s Black Sea coast. Before the meeting before the press, Merkel’s team asked Putin’s team to avoid taking out his black Labrador Koni, as the Russian president had already done at the reception of other leaders. “Since my first visit as chancellor in 2006, Putin knew that I was afraid of dogs because one had bitten me in 1995,” Merkel says on page 380. The request was of no use. Putin let Koni in before the spotlights of the cameras and the flashes of the photographers.

During the exchange of positions, the dog not only walked freely around the room, but also sat at the feet of Merkel, who, with a nervous expression, tried to remain calm while Putin smiled. “I interpreted from his facial expression that he was enjoying the situation. Did you just want to see how a person in distress reacts? Or was it a small demonstration of power?” Merkel reflects. Asked about it, Putin said recently, 17 years after the episode: “Forgive me, Angela. “I didn’t want to cause you any suffering.”

‘No’ to Georgia and Ukraine

One of the episodes that Merkel explains in her most topical book is the NATO summit in Bucharest in 2008. On the table was the possible accession of Georgia and Ukraine to the military alliance. Merkel, with the support of French President Sarkozy, opposed paving the way for both countries. And he argues as follows: “Discussing the status of Ukraine and Georgia without also analyzing Putin’s point of view was, in my opinion, gross negligence. Since Putin became president of his country in 2000, he did everything in his power to once again turn Russia into an actor on the international scene that no one could ignore, especially the United States.”

The then chancellor therefore took into account the security concerns of the eastern neighbor, something that today can cost a German politician to be described as “Putinversteher” (a pejorative neologism that means something like “sympathetic to Putin”). He also questioned whether the entry of Ukraine and Georgia would increase the security of both countries, as well as that of NATO. The Bucharest summit ended without an agreement on the possible accession of Georgia and Ukraine, but the final declaration opened the door to their entry “someday”, a general formula that represented a declaration of intentions and a “challenge” for Putin, he argues. Merkel.

In a subsequent meeting, Putin told him about it: “You will not be chancellor forever. And then Ukraine and Georgia will become members of NATO. And I want to avoid it.” Merkel thought to herself that he too would not be Russian president forever. In December 2024, on the way to the third anniversary of the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Putin continues to rule Russia with an iron fist, while Merkel walks around television sets and theaters presenting her memoirs.

Some wonder if Putin would have gone that far with Angela Merkel as German chancellor. A sterile debate for practical purposes, because Merkel has closed her political career forever to the point that she avoids interfering with her current statements in the current political management of the German Government. What remains are his memories.