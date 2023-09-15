Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

Split

Is the front collapsing? Ukraine’s counteroffensive is causing problems for Russia. Worries and anger are increasing more and more.

Moscow – Fear is slowly spreading in Russia: could the war in Ukraine ultimately really be lost? Of course, official statements do not reveal this. But fears of possible defeat are growing in other places. Ukraine’s counteroffensive is leaving ever deeper traces, especially in the pro-Russian Telegram channels.

“The front is collapsing,” was the message on “Alex Parker Returns” on Wednesday evening (September 13th), for example read – a channel followed by a whopping 153,000 people. There is obviously growing fear that Ukrainian troops could soon dominate the small town of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, which was particularly hotly contested in the Ukrainian war: If everything continues like this, the town will have to be “soon given up”.

A Ukrainian soldier fires a mortar towards the Russian positions. According to the General Staff, Ukrainian troops continued their attacks south of Bakhmut. © dpa

Russia appears to be under pressure at the front

The reason for all this inconvenience according to “Alex Parker Returns”: There is no second Wagner group that could take over the fight there. You just have to deal with that now. Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, who died in a plane crash, deployed troops from his private army in the Donetsk region and captured the city of Bakhmut with heavy losses. A withdrawal from the now completely destroyed city would not be a major defeat for Russian President Vladimir Putin from a military-strategic perspective – but even more so symbolically.

In the meantime criticized The military journalist Roman Saponkow also discussed the situation at the front. According to his information, the Russian units had apparently left the villages of Klishchyivka and Andriivka, but full confirmation was still pending. “Last month we experienced a difficult situation at the front,” the article continued. “It is now unclear whether this is due to the depletion of our reserves or other factors.”

Ukraine reports successes in Donetsk region

The Ukrainian General Staff made similar statements about developments on the relevant front lines. The General Staff in Kiev said there were “partial successes” in the town of Klishchiyivka, south of the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. Ukrainian troops are continuing their offensive and will gradually liberate the occupied territories, he said Situation report further.

The General Staff reported further partial successes from the Robotyne region in the Zaporizhia region in the south. The Ukrainian army has been slowly fighting its way through heavily mined Russian defense lines there for weeks. The military information from both sides is often not immediately verifiable. However, in this case they approximately correspond to the situation that professionals can determine based on photos and videos. (cs)

