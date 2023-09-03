Who will be the next to fall? This is the question that has been haunting Africa since last Wednesday a coup d’état overthrew Ali Bongo in Gabon, the latest victim of the contagion of military coups that is shaking the continent. A handful of dictators and presidents who have seized power in regimes that pretend to be democratic have been the first to worry, from Cameroonian Paul Biya, who has proceeded to beef up his security with soldiers he trusted, to Rwandan Paul Kagame, who has has rushed to retire dozens of officers. That fear feeds the threat of military intervention in Niger and the call for an urgent meeting of the countries of Central Africa.

“One of the big problems with many African political systems is that they don’t have mechanisms to stop a president who crosses the line,” says the Ivorian historian Dagauh Komenan. “Parliaments are very weak and the judiciary is subject to the arbitrariness of a head of state who appoints its members, but in reality uses it to eliminate opponents and to manipulate elections in his favor. In this framework, the army remains the only component of the state apparatus that can remove a president.

One country that bears enormous similarities to Gabon is Togo. Like the Bongo, the Gnassingbé clan has ruled there since 1967, first with General Eyadéma, who staged a coup to come to power, and, from 2005, with his son Faure Gnassingbé, who is re-elected time and time again. . The opposition is harshly repressed and the big question mark revolves around the loyalty of his army. But where almost all eyes are looking today is towards Cameroon, where the nonagenarian Biya has been in the presidential chair for a whopping 41 years. In each election, the international community expresses its doubts about the process, but nothing changes. Last Wednesday, the president signed the decree to relieve a dozen officers in key positions in the Armed Forces, a reform that had been proposed for months, but whose signing was accelerated the same day as the Gabon coup.

Viviane Ogou, international security expert and president of the organization Puerta de África, points to the legacy of colonialism as one of the key factors in the problem. “The countries that were French colonies copied the model of the French Fifth Republic, a very vertical and centralist system with structural deficiencies, designed to function in times of crisis. But in nations with a highly decentralized demographic and social structure, this system does not represent the population, it does not work”. Given the lack of alternation, the coups are celebrated with a mixture of relief and hope for change by the population.

Without constitutional counterweights, with absolute power in their hands, even the presidents of the countries with the most solid democracies feel called by the temptation to remain in power forever or to modify the rules of the game to maintain their influence beyond their mandates, using police repression to discourage any contestation. “I would look at Senegal and the Ivory Coast. It is true that the current crisis in Niger has allowed its leaders to divert the attention of their army towards an external conflict, but the internal opposition is enormous in both countries”, adds Ogou.

The President of the Republic of Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso, of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema, and Cameroon, Paul Biya, in a meeting in Yaoundé (Cameroon), in December 2016. Anadolu Agency (Getty Images)

In neighboring Congo Brazzaville, Denis Sassou-Nguesso has reason to be concerned after the coup in Gabon and has called for an urgent meeting of the Economic Community of Central African States (Ceeac). In command since 1979, except for a five-year hiatus in the 1990s, he maintains family ties to the Bongos: his daughter Edith was the wife of Omar Bongo, the patriarch of the Gabonese clan. He maintains tight control of the state apparatus, which includes the army, but in many of the recent riots, whether in Sudan, Zimbabwe or Gabon itself, the betrayal has come from those closest to him. In a similar situation is Teodoro Obiang in Equatorial Guinea, the longest-serving president in the world after 44 uninterrupted years in power, who wins each election with percentages of over 95%. No one breathes without his permission in the old Spanish province.

Meanwhile, the African regional bodies have become more part of the problem than its solution. “There is a widespread feeling that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is a syndicate of heads of state who protect each other and not the population. When there is a coup they stick out their chests, but when a president violates his constitution they do not open their mouths. Between 2012 and 2019, this body advanced towards new challenges, such as greater integration or the regional currency, but in recent years it has lost its prestige. The African Union is not showing good signs either. Just one example, the decisions of its court of justice, which could look after the interests of the peoples, are not even binding”, comments Komenan.

East Africa seems to be outside, at least for the moment, of the coup epidemic. But there, too, examples of presidents confiscating power abound. Eritrea, dubbed the African North Korea, has known no other leader after its independence in 1991 than Isaías Afewerki, while in neighboring Djibouti, Ismail Omar Guelleh has enjoyed comfortable majorities for a quarter of a century. In the Great Lakes, Ugandan Yoweri Museveni is about to reach three decades without letting go of the baton and Rwandan Kagame has ruled with an iron fist since the 1994 genocide, first as the key defense ministry and then as president.

“One of the keys to the contagion of the coup,” concludes Komenan, “is that the military today knows that they can survive the sanctions and isolation promoted by the West. For the first time after the Cold War there are alternatives to the Western and unipolar system, represented in China with its economic power and Russia with its military power. For Viviane Ogou it is a search for new international alliances by African countries. “The military regimes of the Sahel diversify their partners. Until now, their relations have been very focused on the West, with some elites very connected with France and the United States, but the new emerging forces want more beneficial agreements for their countries, better deals.

