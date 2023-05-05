Home page politics

A confidante of Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin is publicly pondering a nuclear Russian response to the expected Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Munich/Moscow – Next threatening gesture in Ukraine war out of Moscow: A close confidante of ruler Vladimir Putin has the answer of Russia to the expected Ukrainian counteroffensive called for a nuclear strike. That reports the Picture.

Ukraine war: Putin confidant ponders Russia’s nuclear strike

Specifically: Dmitry Rogozin, once Deputy Prime Minister and ex-head of the Russian Space Agency, brought an atomic bomb attack against the Ukraine in the game. Since Kiev is militarily superior to the Russian army thanks to Western support, Moscow must now use “tactical nuclear weapons”, Rogozin explained. This corresponds to Russian military doctrine.

Rogozin, of all people: the 59-year-old was the permanent representative of the Russian Federation to NATO from January 2008 to December 2011. The transatlantic defense alliance, for its part, supports the Ukrainian armed forces in repelling the Russian invasion.

Dmitry Rogozin: Putin confidante was wounded in the Ukraine war

Striking: Rogozin was born on December 21, 2022 at his birthday party in a restaurant in the Russian-controlled Donbass city of Donetsk wounded by shrapnel from Ukrainian fire. The news agency reported at the time Reuters citing Russian state sources.

“Wounded in the back. I will survive,” the Russian news agency quoted as saying SOTA Rogozin: “The shrapnel missed my spine by an inch.” Rogozin had to be treated and operated on around Christmas in a military hospital in Rostov-on-Don, not far from the Ukrainian border.

On January 4, 2023, he wrote on Telegram that the bullet had pierced his right shoulder and got stuck in the fifth cervical vertebra. “Just a millimeter further and I would be dead or paralyzed,” he said in his statement to the news service.

Dmitry Rogozin: Putin confidante sent splinters to French ambassador

The splinter of an artillery shell made in France was pulled out of his wound, he continued to describe at the time. He then sent the removed garnet fragments to Pierre Lévy, France’s ambassador in Moscow. Along with an enclosed letter, which Rogozin also published on Telegram.

The former head of the state space agency Roskosmos is considered an ultra-nationalist. He was one of the Deputy Prime Ministers of the Russian Federation from December 2011 to May 2018. Rogozin is also said to have close contacts with Putin. (pm)