Russia is canceling many of its military parades and marches in May. Security issues are the official reason, but experts say there’s more to it than that.

Moscow – Russia cancels important military parades and marches in May – such as the commemorative march on “Victory Day”. According to experts, there are other reasons than the Kremlin officially reports. On the one hand there is the fear of the planned Ukrainian counter-offensive, on the other hand the fear that relatives of soldiers who died in the Ukraine war could use the events to express their grief. For the military parades, however, the tanks could simply be missing.

Memorial march with the participation of ten million people canceled

On May 9th, the “Day of Victory” over Nazi Germany, the “Immortal Regiment” memorial march is traditionally held in Russia, when people across the country commemorate the soldiers who died in World War II. According to Russian sources, ten million people took part before the corona pandemic, but the Kremlin canceled this year’s march.

People should pin photos of their dead loved ones to their clothes, tape them to car windows or share them on social media this year, Russia’s state agency Tass said on Tuesday (April 18). This means that the fallen soldiers will be remembered for the whole day instead of just a few hours – the commemoration of the veterans will be “extended”, according to the official justification. In the past, Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin personally attended the memorial march. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he could not yet say whether the president would take part in alternative formats.

The planned events of the largest Russian trade union on the important Russian holiday “Labour Day” on May 1st will not take place this year either. The decision was due to “the increased level of terrorist threat” – even in regions “far from the locations of the military special operation,” said union representative Alexander Shershukov on Friday. At the beginning of April, a famous Russian war blogger died in an attack in St. Petersburg, and the Kremlin blamed Ukraine and the Russian opposition.

Kremlin communication problems: Cancellation of the parades could have the opposite effect

Putin is placing the “special military operation” in the context of the Soviet experience of World War II, according to a British Defense Ministry report on Thursday. Honoring the fallen of previous generations could easily expose the extent of recent losses in Ukraine, which the Kremlin is trying to cover up, it said. London sees the cancellation of the military parades as an indication of the Kremlin’s increasing communication problems.

Dmitry Gorenburg from the Center for Naval Analyzes agrees that concerns about unauthorized mourning rallies for soldiers who died in the Ukraine war may be the reason for the cancellation of the traditional march. The Russian leadership is extremely concerned about any visible opposition to the war, he told the US magazine Newsweek via email with. Even if there are no direct statements, only increased attention for the dead.

The measures could even have the opposite effect, believes Arkady Moshes of the Finnish Institute of International Affairs. “A cancellation or even a significant downsizing [des Tags des Sieges] would show the general public that the situation in general, and at the front in particular, is more problematic than the authorities want to admit,” the expert suggested Newsweek.

Military parades in Kursk, Belgorod and Crimea canceled: are tanks simply missing?

The military parades on May 9 in the border regions of Kursk, Belgorod and the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow illegally annexed, will not take place this year either. Crimea’s head of government, appointed by Moscow, Sergey Aksyonov, cited “security problems” as the reason. A number of regions have already refused because of the threat [insbesondere] the Republic of Crimea, Russian State Duma deputy Elena Tsunaeva told the TASS news agency. Depending on the weather, Ukraine could launch its planned counter-offensive in April or May, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov recently confirmed.

According to observers, in addition to the fear of the Ukrainian counter-offensive, the lack of tanks could also be a reason for the cancellation of the parades. According to current estimates, Russia may have lost half of its tanks since the invasion began. In February, the International Institute for Strategic Studies think tank estimated that between 2,000 and 2,300 Russian tanks had been destroyed.

There were initially no reports of a cancellation of the traditional military parade in Moscow on May 9th. Last year, around 11,000 soldiers marched through Moscow’s Red Square in the parade, flanked by tanks and rockets, and tens of thousands of people watched. “Even if the main parade is held in Moscow, I suspect that’s why the local parades were cancelled,” Dmitry Gorenburg said of Russia’s alleged tank shortage. The equipment is used in war, so there is not enough for all the parades that usually take place (bme).