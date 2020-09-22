In the Teatro Real opera house, the audience protested loudly for fear of Corona. The guests were outraged that the people were sitting too close together. The performance had to be canceled. Now the opera house is fighting back.

The famous Teatro Real in Madrid: Spain is the worst hit country in Western Europe with 30,000 deaths

D.he Teatro Real opera house in Madrid is facing severe criticism for allegedly too lax corona rules. After a performance on Sunday evening was massively disrupted by protesting spectators, the renowned opera house defended itself against the allegations. The Teatro Real complied with the Corona conditions imposed by the Madrid regional government and “even reinforced” them, said the opera’s head of administration, Gregorio Marañón, on Monday.

The performance of Giuseppe Verdi’s “A Masked Ball” had been disturbed by some viewers in protest against the fact that they thought they were sitting too close together by constant clapping and heckling, as seen in web videos. The performance was then canceled.

The protests came from the furthest and therefore cheapest spectator rows. The videos showed that almost every seat there was occupied. In the front, more expensive rows, however, many seats were empty.

The Teatro Real announced that the loud protests had continued, although the protesters had been offered a loudspeaker announcement to move to other seats or to have their entrance fees reimbursed. That is why the performance had to be broken off.

Marañón said only 51.5 percent of the seats were occupied, while authorities allowed an occupancy of up to 75 percent. The conditions also do not stipulate that a space between the spectators must remain free. Rather, the only thing that applies is that there must be a distance of 1.50 meters between the spectators. According to Marañón, the Teatro Real is now examining possible further corona measures.

With more than 640,000 infections and almost 30,500 deaths, Spain is the worst hit country in Western Europe by the corona pandemic. But Madrid is the biggest worry. For weeks, more than a third of all new infections have occurred in the region around the capital.

On Monday, barriers to numerous, predominantly low-income areas and areas particularly affected by Corona came into force in Madrid. The lockdowns should initially apply for the next two weeks.