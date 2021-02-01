“ Lhe associative fabric and the city’s communal social action center have brought up several worrying signals of psychological distress ”, explains Sylviane Tardieu, the assistant (PCF) in health for the city of Clermont-Ferrand (Puy-de-Dôme). The municipality, headed by the socialist Olivier Bianchi, has therefore taken the decision to open a psychological support telephone line for the inhabitants of the city. Since it was put into service on January 6, Clermontois who so wish can call Monday to Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and speak with a health professional.

“A disruption of habits”

“The health crisis and confinement have induced stress, a disruption of lifestyle and social relations”, notes the health assistant, who ensures that “All age groups and all walks of life have been impacted”. “We have seen a growing need for exchanges from the second confinement, which was less well experienced by the population, she continues. Compassionate listening, referral to appropriate services and devices, and individualizing responses should allay anxieties. “

Because this service is indeed intended to redirect people to psychiatric health services, if necessary, as confirmed by the municipal councilor responsible for preventive health, Estelle Bruant (EELV). “Other actions could be considered, if the needs are felt”, she assures.

Who calls ?

The line has been in service for less than a month, “Which explains why we still have relatively few calls”, also specifies the elected ecologist. “But their number has doubled in the last week, from five to ten. ” Who calls in Clermont-Ferrand? “Mostly women, and quite disparate age groups. Very often they are students, between 17 and 25 years old, or young retirees. Most are without a professional activity ”, further details the city councilor. “The reasons for the calls are generally linked to isolation and fear of confinement, general concerns, personal or related to relatives, she adds. We also hear a lot of anxieties related to the financial and professional problems that people are currently experiencing with the crisis. “

Some callers, also specifies Estelle Bruant, are already suffering from psychiatric problems, but their symptoms are aggravated because of the health crisis. “For now, we want to show the population that we are there, ready to listen to those who need it, she concludes. We are all concerned. ”