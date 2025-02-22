Little by little, we are forming an idea of ​​the world and ourselves, but this process Sometimes it is something traumatic.

The personality It is a very complex psychological structure that is being developed for many years. We are sensitive to external inputs, we perceive what people tell us and imagine other people. Little by little we are shaping the idea of ​​how we are from external inputs and proper conclusions of varied origin.

Aunt Maria tells us how we should be, the parents too, your mother’s friend gives us advice and teachers project their ideas, desires, demons and ghosts. Everyone gives us an image of ourselves that we are incorporated during our childhood and youth without analyzing whether it is correct or not.

We try to fit and get the approval of those people who consider that they are important for us, of our reference group and the people we love. And, sometimes, we do not allow ourselves to be as we are to be able to fit into other people’s expectations.









The truth is that if we don’t have prioritieswe will live according to other people’s priorities and the same goes for goals and roads: If we do not have our own path, we will walk along the roads.

We are afraid to be ourselves. We are afraid not to meet the expectations They have deposited in us, we are afraid not to be at height And we are afraid of failure. We do not allow ourselves to be, dry, to choose our path, show ourselves as we are, with our Virtues and Miserias.

We are pulling, supporting, not effortlessly, Pressures that we receive everywhere. We are pulling until one day we explode, we let ourselves go and we ended up committing one – or several – madness. Most of the forties of the forties are forged twenty, in youth when we begin to travel the path they have prepared instead of looking for our own path.

We are afraid that they see us as we are and we hide. We have many resources To hide. There is an entire industry that makes it easy for you to give the image you want to give in exchange for money. Telephones, cars, clothes and a thousand and one possessions help us to give the image we want. We have this more or less controlled. It has never been so easy to seem without being.

But then the silencethose moments in which you have no one to talk to, those moments in which you are Just with yourself And we avoid them, we don’t feel comfortable. We also have a solution for those moments: Distractions. We are afraid of silence, we are afraid of mirrorwe are afraid of look as much as others’ looks.

We spent too much time avoiding the realitycreating a showcase, a scenario and a decoration when it is much easier to learn to live with ourselves. They make us believe that we are not up to it, that we are not worthy or that we are not enough When we are actually extraordinary people that need to connect with our essence.

It is much more important than you think. When we accept ourselves as we are we can grow, we stop being fragile and manipulable and lower our level of anguish. Do you remember that Andersen Emperor’s Costume Tale? Check out a look. Surely you will see it with other eyes …

