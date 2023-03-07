Home page World

From: Christoph Gschossmann

After several weeks without any significant rainfall, France is preparing to limit water use. Italy is also afraid of another drought summer.

Paris / Rome / Munich – There is a risk of another summer of drought in southern Europe: immediate measures are being taken in France, as well as in Italy. According to Paris: “The absence of rain for more than 30 days in France is a major threat to our water reserves this summer,” said government spokesman Olivier Véran on Wednesday after the cabinet meeting. “Because every second counts, the government has called on the prefects to take extraordinary measures to gradually and temporarily restrict or ban non-priority water use for private households and companies with immediate effect.”

Extreme low water at the Lac de Sainte-Croix reservoir in southern France. © Jan Woitas/dpa

In France, for example, there are unprecedented restrictions for this time of year in some departments: restrictions have already been imposed in the departments of Pyrénées-Orientales, Var, Isère, Ain, Bouches-du-Rhône and Savoie, as the newspaper “Libération” said on Wednesday reported. Irrigating gardens and sports stadiums, filling swimming pools and washing cars were all banned. So far, however, there have been no restrictions in the regions bordering Germany.

New pool construction ban: “This way of life is based on abundance and inexhaustible water”

There is also a new ban in the Var department in southern France. There, the municipality of Callian has already banned the construction of new swimming pools for the next five years because of the lack of water. There are already around 1,000 pools in the community, said Mayor François Cavallier. “This way of life is based on abundance and inexhaustible water.”

President Emmanuel Macron called for national water savings at the weekend, comparable to efforts to save energy over the winter. “We have a dry winter and not enough rain at the crucial moment, which allows our groundwater reserves to be replenished,” said Macron. “So we know that, like last summer, we will be confronted with problems of shortage.” Instead of forcing the scarce water to be regulated at the last moment, it is important to plan early.

The drought in France is reaching historic proportions. Since weather records began in 1959, there has not been so long a period of rain in France in winter, as reported by the weather service Météo France. This is causing the soil to dry out, which is remarkable for the time of year and has already been weakened by the drought in summer 2022. In addition, practically no snow fell in the mountains for weeks, which otherwise melts in the spring and provides additional water supply for the rivers.

Italy: Rome wants to appoint special commissioner with far-reaching powers

In Italy, too, the government of Giorgia Meloni is planning special measures to combat water shortages due to the worrying drought. Among other things, Rome wants to appoint a special commissioner with far-reaching powers, as announced after a meeting between the head of government and her cabinet ministers on Wednesday. Special commissioners are often deployed in Italy in exceptional situations – among other things, an experienced general coordinated the vaccination campaign during the Corona period, which ensured that the country was able to lift restrictions.

Exceptional droughts were also registered in the country on the Adriatic last summer, which caused major damage in agriculture, among other things – especially in the north. Like France, the country is again experiencing major water shortages and fears of an even worse year than 2022 are high.

“If the water level doesn’t rise, we’ll have to dredge the ports”

Meloni’s government is therefore also planning a campaign to sensitize Italians to save water. In addition, there should be an extraordinary plan with which Rome and the regions want to jointly tackle the expected crisis. Meloni also wants simpler rules in order to be able to react more quickly to emergencies.

Extreme drought on Lake Garda: near Sirmione, the famous island of Isola di San Biagio is within walking distance. © Dominik Bartl

An example of the low levels is Lake Garda, on which new land bridges have been built for years. The combination of little snow on the surrounding mountains, high temperatures and six weeks without rain has caused Lake Garda’s water level to drop to its lowest level in 30 years. After a record drought last summer that destroyed crops, warning signs such as low water levels of the Po, Lake Maggiore and Lake Como are once again appearing in northern Italy.

The lack of snow is also a concern for ski resorts. Speaking about Lake Garda, the mayor of the municipality of Manerba del Garda, Flaviano Mattioti, said: “If the water level does not rise, we will have to dredge the ports so that the tourist boats can dock. That would be the first time.” But he said it was “premature to declare a disaster.” In general, he seems to be pretty much alone with this opinion when it comes to southern Europe. (cgsc with dpa and afp)