More than 5,500 National Guard soldiers patrolled the Washington Capitol on Thursday, where security measures had once again reached levels similar to those of Joe Biden’s inauguration. And it is that for many followers of QAnon it was the day of the second inauguration of Donald Trump, no matter how dark and twisted the reasons that led him to believe it. “The stupidity of this so-called Investiture Day falls into the space of ‘let’s not waste time talking about it,'” congressional spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi responded irritably.

In their continuous scrutiny of the Trumpian universe for signs of the second coming of their leader, Trump’s most twisted followers observed that the Trump Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue, near the White House, had skyrocketed rates for Thursday. From there, some deduced that until 1933 the inauguration of the president was carried out on that date and the #TrueInaugurationDay label was triggered in the darkest chats in which his subversive activities are plotted.

It didn’t seem like the idea of ​​repeating the assault on the Capitol could get past intelligence intercepted talks, but no one wanted to risk it. Given the increased activity of the militias that led the insurrection of January 6, the congressional spokesperson decided to send the representatives of the Lower House home for a long weekend.

Was it giving them too much power? Surely. That is why Pelosi took iron from him this Thursday when they questioned her. Not that we have changed our schedule. We have only advanced it a few hours ”, he justified himself. “It just suited us.” The Senate was still in session, “but they are much less,” defended the spokeswoman for the Capitol. And in addition, they had an urgent mission to carry out: approve the economic stimulus package that Biden considers vital to finance the vaccination campaign, extend the strike and offer new individual and business grants with which to revive the economy.

So vital is it that some Republican legislators have decided to boycott it as much as they can. For that they have promised to delay the vote as long as possible by resorting to obscure rules that, among other things, would force the 600 pages of the law to be read aloud, which would take at least ten hours.

Fastamagóricos corridors



The senators and their aides were the only souls walking the ghostly corridors of the once town house, always bustling until January 6. The American tradition of opening the doors of the legislative palace so that constituents can easily approach their representatives ended abruptly that day, when the far-right militias akin to Trump manipulated the mob with their help to storm the Capitol from every possible flank. .

They broke doors and windows, chased the security forces, violated offices, hemicycles and took their personal belongings as trophies, but they failed to prevent hours later from certifying the result of the November elections that gave Biden victory . Nor were they able to kidnap and execute the politicians they hated the most, because the Capitol Police barely managed to comply with the evacuation plan.

The failed coup d’état served to put fear in the body of all those involved, but particularly the Capitol Police, who this Thursday asked that the soldiers of the National Guard be kept for 60 more days. His mission ends on the 12th, but the concerns remain in the air. “We have to make sure that this never happens again and in today’s environment the danger is real and very present,” explained acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman. The FBI assured this Thursday that it had not detected the type of movement it saw in the days before January 6.