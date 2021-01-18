The United States defense authorities say they are concerned about the possibility of an internal attack or any other threat from the troops involved in guaranteeing the security of the presidential inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, before which the FBI investigate the 25,000 elements of the National Guard that will be deployed in Washington on the occasion of the change of command.

The mammoth effort reflects the extraordinary security concerns plaguing Washington after the bloody insurrection that pro-Trump agitators staged on Jan.6 on Capitol Hill. And it hints at fears that some of the same elements assigned to protect the city in the coming days could pose a threat for the next president and other personalities attending the ceremony.

Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy told The Associated Press on Sunday that authorities are aware of the potential threat and warned commanders to be on the alert for any problem inside their ranks as the power shift approaches. However, to date he and other senior officials assure that they have not seen any hint of any threat, and the authorities indicated that in the investigation no irregular situation has emerged either.

“We are continually reviewing the process, taking a second and third look at each of the individuals assigned to this operation,” McCarthy said in an interview after he and other military leaders conducted a comprehensive three-hour security exercise. in preparation for the presidential inauguration on Wednesday. He said members of the Guard are also being trained to identify possible insider threats.

Some 25,000 members of the National Guard are heading toward Washington from various parts of the country, at least two and a half times more than in previous ceremonies. And while military members routinely screen military members for no extremist ties, the FBI’s review adds to any previous follow-up.

Various officials said the process began with the deployment of the first Guard troops to DC more than a week ago. They said the investigation will conclude on Wednesday. Various authorities requested anonymity to make statements about the military planning.

“The question is, is it all? Are there more? McCarthy said. We must be aware of this and we must put all the mechanisms in place to To investigate thoroughly to these men and women who support operations of this type. ”

In a situation like this, the FBI investigation involves the name review in databases and agency lists of people to keep an eye on in case something alarming comes up. This could include involvement in previous investigations or previous fears related to terrorism, said David Gomez, a former FBI national security supervisor in Seattle.

By Lolita C. Baldor, Associated Press

