SEver since the failed Documenta and especially since the massacre of October 7th, there has been a rumor that one can no longer speak openly in Germany about all issues relating to Jews and Israel without being silenced or subjected to severe repression. It seems strange when, at the same time, as in Frankfurt am Main, demonstrators march through the streets and defend Hamas against accusations of terrorism or call for the child-murdering state of Israel to be bombed away.

The “Global Assembly” in Frankfurt has now been canceled, as a prophylactic measure, because post-colonial perspectives were to be discussed there, which, according to the organizers, can no longer be mentioned in Germany without being bombarded with accusations of anti-Semitism. At the event, which was to have taken place from March 14th to 18th in Frankfurt's Paulskirche, around sixty international participants discussed how human rights can be enforced globally today.