analystsMajor problems at the Swiss ‘systemic bank’ Credit Suisse are causing a great deal of unrest in the financial markets. As a precaution, the European Central Bank has asked banks in the eurozone how much money they have outstanding with the Swiss.
Jurriaan Nolles, Cyril Rosman
Latest update:
15-03-23, 20:33
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Fear #banking #crisis #problems #Credit #Suisse #concerned
Leave a Reply