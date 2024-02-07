Anyone who wanted a three-door Mini Cooper with a brand new face for today had to settle for an electric model. For those who want a fuel engine, the wait is now over. Mini is showing two new petrol Cooper models: the Cooper C and Cooper S. They now also benefit from the new appearance and a tidy interior with an all-consuming OLED screen. But more about that in a moment.

The entry-level car is the Cooper C, which has a 156 hp three-cylinder engine with 230 Nm of torque. The sportier S has one more cylinder and delivers a total of 204 hp and 300 Nm. The Cooper S has a 0-to-100 time of 6.6 seconds, while the entry-level takes 7.7 seconds over the same distance. Both versions have a modified suspension and different braking systems than the outgoing model.

The new petrol Mini retains its short overhangs and short bonnet, while there's a new octagonal grille flanked by bulbous LED headlights – in line with how Coopers have looked for around 1,500 years. The rear lights have been redesigned for the first time since the fourth generation, but of course still show the Union Jack.

The interior of the petrol Cooper

You get the choice between four equipment levels: Essential, Classic, Favored and JCW. Each version has its own type of finish, color combinations and 17- or 18-inch wheels. As for the interior, Mini says most of the work went into three sections: the new steering wheel, a toggle bar with toggle switches and the OLED screen with a diameter of 24 centimeters.

The center screen is completely different from the old one. You will now find the primary driving information on the top half, while underneath you can control secondary matters, such as the air conditioning. Think of it as a kind of omniscient oracle in Mini form. Experience modes let you choose seven different configurations for the illuminated dashboard graphic and cabin lighting.

The price of the Mini Cooper on petrol

Unfortunately, we do not yet know when the new petrol Mini Cooper will come to the Netherlands. The price you may pay for it is also not yet known. At Mini's home in the United Kingdom, the new Cooper will be released this spring. You pay at least 22,300 pounds (about 26,000 euros) for the Cooper C and 26,700 pounds (about 31,000 euros) for the Cooper S. In the Netherlands, the 3-door Mini of the previous generation costs at least 31,230 euros, so estimate. the price of the new C and S is still a bit higher.