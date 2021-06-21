Bethesda assuages ​​any concerns fans may have regarding the legendary shooter.

During E3 2021, we got to see Microsoft and Bethesda lecturing together. That’s not unusual at all, because the parents of Fallout and The Elder Scrolls are now part of the Xbox Game Studios conglomerate. Thus, titles like Starfield or the Redfall surprise were among the great announcements that Phil Spencer and his team had up their sleeve.

What we didn’t have is Wolfenstein, which isn’t weird at all because it’s not an annual series or anything like that; But if you were wondering about the whereabouts of BJ Blazkowicz and company, you have reason to breathe easy because Bethesda Vice President Pete Hines has hinted that the franchise is still very much alive and that there will be news about it when the time is right.

“Both with Wolfenstein and with any other series for which we have not announced new plans, we will have to wait until the moment of want to talk of the subject “the executive notes during an interview with the GameSpot portal.” But you can put me at the top of the list of people who want a new Wolfenstein game, so Do not worry“.

The Wolfenstein games had been “on vacation” for a while until in 2014, The New Order laid the foundations for several chapters that came later for five years. The final single-player episode was the fantastic Wolfenstein 2 The New Colossus, followed by an interesting Wolfenstein Youngblood, but experimental for good and for bad.

