Video on Youtube of the encounter between killer whales and a boat

Genoa – Two of the VO65 boats competing in the Ocean Race VO65 Sprint had one-on-one encounters with killer whales in the Atlantic Ocean west of Gibraltar on Thursday afternoon. Team JAJO and Mirpuri Trifork Racing they both reported being approached by orcas around 14.50 UTC. The teams subsequently contacted Race Control to confirm that there had been no injuries or damage to their boats, despite the orcas pushing against or, in at least one case, bumping into the boat and pushing or biting the rudders.

“We got hit by some killer whales,” said Team JAJO skipper Jelmer van Beek after the incident. “Three killer whales came right at us and started hitting the rudders. Impressive to see the orcas, beautiful animals, but also a dangerous time for us as a team. We lowered the sails and slowed the boat as fast as possible and luckily after a few attacks they were gone… This was a scary moment.”

The area around Gibraltar it is becoming famous for what some call “killer whale attacks” on boats, in which an individual or pod of killer whales repeatedly strikes the hulls. Scientists are still trying to understand this new behavior.

Luckily for The Ocean Race boats today, orca encounters were brief and relatively benignthough no doubt scary.