Ukraine invokes a penalty in the 93rd minute for a foul by the Roma midfielder on the Chelsea star
At 90+3 the doubtful episode: in the middle of the area, Mudryk moves the ball and Cristante arrives late. The Italian’s foot seems to touch the right foot of the Ukrainian attacker who immediately falls to the ground as if struck by an electric shock.
The fact remains that Gil Manzano does not concede the penalty, he waits and then the VAR (Munuera) lets it go, endorsing the decision from the pitch. In the 17th minute Mykolenko missed a yellow on Zaniolo.
