Al-Ahly qualified for the semi-finals after winning 3-0 against New Zealand’s Auckland City, before overcoming American Seattle 1-0.

This is the first official confrontation in history between the champions of the century in Europe and Africa, where they previously met in a friendly match in 2001 at Cairo Stadium, which ended with Al-Ahly winning with a clean goal scored by Sunday Oliseh.

Al-Ahly previously faced the European champion only once in the Club World Cup 2021 and lost to Bayern Munich with two goals to none, as Al-Ahly seeks to achieve a big surprise by surpassing the European champion to achieve a historic achievement in the emergence of the eighth red genie in its history in the World Cup, after achieving bronze in 3 copies in 2006, And 2021, and 2022.

The Cairo match, which brought together the two clubs of the century, is still in the minds of Al-Ahly fans, who hope to repeat the victory, but this time in an official match.

Abu Al-Majd Mustafa, the right back of Al-Ahly Club, in the 2001 Real Madrid match, recounting his memories with the match, explaining that the fear of facing Real Madrid was only in the first ten minutes, then the fear ended.

Abu Al-Majd explained, in statements to Sky News Arabia, that Manuel Jose, the coach of Al-Ahly at the time, sent messages of confidence and reassurance to the players: “You must prove your worth and make history for you and the club.”

Abul-Magd repeated Jose’s advice in 2001 to the players of the current generation: “No one will help you. You must trust yourself and your team.”

And the former back of Ayman Al-Ahly believes that Marcel Koller, the current coach, should start with the same method of play, starting with the offensive trio Taher Muhammad Taher, Hussein Al-Shahat and Muhammad Sharif.

It is noteworthy that Marcel Koller started the matches in Auckland and Seattle in the same way and formation, except for the front three.

Abul-Majd recalled his first ball in the match of the century: “I was looking for confidence, so I set off in the direction of Roberto Carlos to precede him, and I achieved that already, and I got confidence to play a great match.”

And he continued: “We were in the youth team camp watching Real Madrid matches, and my colleagues were mocking and asking: “What if Abu al-Majd played against Roberto Carlos?”

It is noteworthy that Abu Al-Majd Mustafa was the right back of the youth team in 2001, which was crowned with the bronze medal of the World Cup, which was held in Argentina, alongside Hossam Ghaly, Ahmed Abu Muslim, Muhammad Al-Yamani and the golden generation at the time.

Ahmed Abu Muslim, he was also one of the newly joined Al-Ahly stars, and his first match was against Real Madrid, like him or Al-Majd Mustafa.

Abu Muslim recounted to Sky News Arabia the details of what happened before the match: “Jose was taking the pressure off us, he was bold and asking us to play freely.”

Abu Muslim recalled Jose’s message to the youth team players in their first confrontation with Al-Ahly fans: “You are still young and you can reach the hearts of Al-Ahly fans quickly through that match.”

Abu Muslim agreed with Abu al-Majd Mustafa that the terror was only at the beginning of the match.

The Al-Ahly player overcame fear at the time, and gained confidence with a show-stopping skill, “Cubri”, in front of Jeremy, the right-back of Real Madrid, to raise the cries of the crowd.

Abu Muslim, Marcel Kohler, coach of Al-Ahly, called for playing the same way as the last two matches, but with Percy Tau taking advantage of the spearhead position, and keeping Taher Muhammad Taher essential at the expense of Ahmed Abdel-Qader for his proficiency in defensive aspects.