In a now-iconic 1941 speech, U.S. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt outlined four essential freedoms: two positive freedoms (freedom of speech and freedom of religion) and two negative freedoms (freedom from want and freedom from fear). Roosevelt understood that eliminating fear can unlock human flourishing at the individual level and build social cohesion at the community level.

Today, the Colombian people are afraid of multiple threats to public order, such as increases in high-impact crimes and the expansion of territorial control by armed groups.

Recent reports from the National Trade Union Council Security Observatory and Indepaz indicate an increase in the rate of homicides and massacres nationwide. Kidnappings reached their highest level in ten years in 2023, while extortion has increased by almost 65% in this decade, according to data from the Prosecutor’s Office and the Ministry of Defense. Social leaders continue to be murdered at tragic rates.

At the same time, the state has lost its predominant role in many regions. The Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia, according to a report by the International Crisis Group, are present in more than 300 municipalities, profiting from drug markets, human trafficking and illegal mining. Dissident factions of the defunct FARC have co-opted large areas in various departments and continue to dispute territories with the ELN in Nariño and on the border with Venezuela. In 2021, according to a survey we conducted in collaboration with the UNDP in the territories prioritized for the implementation of the Peace Agreement, we discovered that often the main authority to administer justice was not the state, but rather armed groups. In many communities these groups provide rapid responses to everyday problems that the state seems unable to solve.

Negotiations for comprehensive peace are based on an implausible theory about how those who profit from illicit markets will be brought to justice, even though all the evidence indicates that the state’s offer cannot compete with illicit profits. This is, as Joan Didion wrote in another context, “magical thinking.” All of this occurs while—or precisely because—a militarily limited military struggles to figure out when it can and should confront armed groups. Without military pressure, the costs of continuing their illegal activities decline. As Nobel Prize winner in economics Thomas Schelling wisely taught us, for deterrence to be effective, the threats made must be credible. Few threats made by the state against such groups at this time could be considered credible.

It didn’t have to be this way. Following the 2016 peace agreement with the FARC, the Colombian state had a golden opportunity to reconsolidate its authority in rural regions. Instead, we built institutional architectures that would make Kafka proud. We demonstrated a preternatural inability to keep promises, disappointing almost everyone imaginable: coca-growing families, former FARC combatants, members of the National Police yearning for better working conditions, and much more. These specific failures do not fall at the feet of President Petro: many of the missed opportunities occurred during the administration of former President Duque.

Let’s get back to fear. It is corrosive also because it motivates voters to elect messianic, populist candidates who promise easy solutions to complex problems. In fact, the road to vulgar populism — the very thing that is now swallowing my home country, the United States, whole — is paved with fear. Fear is what makes it possible and attractive to suspend constitutional rights, carry out mass arrests, and impose punitive legal reforms. The psychological need for silver bullets to address multidimensional problems is natural, but misguided.

The siren song of “Bukele-ism” will appeal to Colombians as the presidential elections approach. However, as political scientists Manuel Meléndez and Alberto Vergara point out, Bukele’s success in reducing crime in El Salvador responds to unique factors, difficult to replicate in other contexts. Efforts to adapt this model in Ecuador and Honduras have failed, increasing violence and extortion, while at the same time, democracy deteriorates. Afflicted by the feverish delusions so common in presidential campaigns, we have begun to hear proposals about the need to implement the Bukele model in Colombia.

How will we respond?

Continuing with the current Government’s approach to security is not viable. Reducing inequality and closing gaps is indeed urgent, but let’s be clear: it is not a security policy. It will not reduce violence in the short term and it will not help us build institutions capable of replacing the criminal governance that exists today in many territories.

The solution lies in generating evidence-based approaches to public safety, state-building, responsible regulation of psychoactive substances, and the effective administration of justice. Each topic deserves several columns. But we should judge any proposal, in my view, by three fundamental criteria. First, proposals should be compatible with our shared values. Second, they should be politically viable, increasing the likelihood that a candidate proposing them can win a national election. (We ignore political realities at our peril.) Third, proposals should have a clearly articulated theory of change—without making heroic assumptions—and a compelling evidence base behind them.

The presidential campaign will have public safety at the centre of the debate. An Invamer poll in August showed that 82% of Colombians believe insecurity is getting worse, a level that has remained stable over the past two years. The question is whether, like Odysseus, we can tie ourselves to the mast, resisting the deceptive allure of magical populist solutions. It will take a monumental effort to regain hope and neutralise the corrosive effects of fear. But it is the way.

Associate Professor at the Alberto School of Government of the University of the Andes, and Director of the Security and Violence Area of ​​the Center for Studies on Security and Drugs (CESED) of the same university

