LONDON. At least 9 people were injured after a car crashed into a primary school in Wimbledon, south west London. Numerous ambulances intervened to help people in the institute attended by girls between 4 and 11 years old. According to the Met Police it was an accident and the terrorist act was ruled out.

The injured would be seven children and two adults, some of whom were treated on the spot by the rescuers: in addition to the ambulances, the firefighters also intervened.

According to the first reports, an out-of-control Land Rover crashed into the school, despite a very narrow access road. From the images broadcast via helicopter, the off-road vehicle can be seen within the perimeter of the institute with serious damage to the front bodywork. The school is located close to Wimbledon tennis courts, where the famous tennis tournament takes place.