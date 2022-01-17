Fear of the former Pooh bassist, rushed to hospital due to a serious illness heart infection that hit him. He is hospitalized Red Canzian, in intensive care, after the diagnosis that the doctors made, stressing that if they did not intervene in time, the infection could also cause septicemia.

Red Canzian is currently hospitalized in Treviso for the heart infection that struck him. According to what was reported by the local press, the musician had been hospitalized for a few days atCa ‘Foncello hospital.

On the evening of Sunday, January 16, 2022, his health conditions worsened and he risked going into septicemia. Fortunately, the doctors managed to save the 70-year-old artist who remains in intensive care, but the doctors are confident.

Red Canzian has been suffering from heart for some time. In 2015 they had operated on him for one aortic dissection and he had received a prosthesis, but now it would cause an infection.

Fortunately, the doctors were able to intervene in time. Once the fright has passed, now everyone breathes a sigh of relief, even if the artist will have to stay in the hospital a little longer.

Red Canzian in intensive care skips all upcoming engagements

The artist had to desert the preview of Casanova Opera Pop, a theatrical show inspired by the events of Casanova, on which the artist worked for three years. The show was staged on Sunday evening at the Metropolitan theater of San Donà di Piave.

In all likelihood, he will not even be present at the premiere, scheduled for January 21 at the Malibran theater in Venice. However, he wanted to send a message to the viewers of the preview: