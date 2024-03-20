From the latest bulletin of the Vesuvian Observatory, it emerges that 37 earthquakes were recorded in the area last week alone. Today the last shock.

The earth begins to tremble again and has been doing so for weeks now, more or less intensely, alternately. It is a period of important seismic activity for the area of ​​interest Phlegraean Fields, in Campania. Residents of some municipalities clearly felt a new tremor this morning, yet another in a seismic swarm that is not leaving the population in peace.

Today Wednesday 20 March, at 10.17 am, the new earthquake affected the area already known for seismic activity and always considered at risk. The presence of thevolcanic activity in depth it is the main cause of bradyseism, or these seismic phenomena linked to volcanoes.

Today's event, measuring 1.7 on the Richter scale, was felt distinctly at Pozzuoli, Bagnoli And Agnano, precisely for a depth of only 1.6 kilometers. The epicenter of the shock, in fact, can be considered quite superficial. The origin of the earthquake is located right in the Campi Flegrei caldera, confirming the current state of bradyseismic activity in the area.

From the latest bulletin of the Vesuvian Observatory, it emerges that the week from 11 to 17 March 2024 recorded 37 earthquakes in the area, with the most energetic (magnitude 1.7) occurring on March 12 at 10.25 pm at a depth of 2.64 km. The latter, therefore, is both the most noticeable and among the most superficial of the seismic swarm.

The Municipality of Pozzuoli has issued a statement confirming the earthquake's magnitude of 1.7 and its location in Pisciarelli. The area known as Pisciarelli is located upstream of the Agnano basin, more precisely behind the volcanic edifice of Solfatara. The shallow depth may have caused the roar that was heard in the area.

For any reports of damage or inconvenience, the following numbers are active:

Municipal Police Operations Centre: 081/8551891

Civil Protection: 081/18894400

For further information on the evolution of bradyseism and related phenomena, you can consult the Vesuvian Observatory – INGV website (https://www.ov.ingv.it/). Furthermore, you can also consult the weekly and monthly bulletins of the Campi Flegrei.