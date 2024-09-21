Another violent one aggression in the hospital. This time, the one who paid the price was a social-health worker at the Moscati Hospital in Avellino. Yesterday afternoon, she suffered the anger of a relative of a patient waiting in the emergency room. The episode, made public today, September 21, is yet another demonstration of the growing tension that can be felt in places of care. Medical personnel are increasingly having to deal not only with health emergencies, but also with the anger and impatience of patients and their families.

Yet another attack on a nurse at the Avellino emergency room

It all started when the woman, exasperated by the wait for her loved one’s visit, began to protest vehemently. The Nursewith professionalism, explained that the delay was due to the priority given to the most serious cases. The response was not well received by the family member, triggering a furious reaction.

From words, it soon became action: the health worker was first subjected to verbal abuse. Soon after, physical violence, resulting in injuries to her arm and lips. Only thanks to the timely intervention of the hospital’s security guards was the situation prevented from degenerating further. The worker, visibly shaken, filed a complaint against the attacker.

The episode puts the spotlight back on an increasingly worrying issue: attacks on healthcare workers. Operators, already under pressure to manage emergencies, often find themselves facing uncontrollable and unjustifiable reactions from those who, exasperated by the wait, forget that their priority is to save lives. Just a few days ago, the news of the tragedy of Foggia. Doctors and nurses were the protagonists of a turbulent story following the death of a young girl.

The question remains as to how long doctors, nurses and healthcare workers will have to continue working in these dangerous conditions. The competent bodies must understand what can be done to protect those who work daily for everyone’s health.