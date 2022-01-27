Rapallo – Moments of panic in Rapallo for a local police officer got hooked to a runaway car in an attempt to remove the keys from the dashboard. It happened this morning in the very central Piazza Cavour where a man, originally from Frosinone, left his vehicle, a white Nissan Qashqai, which was not allowed to park in the middle of the road. The local police officers intervened, sanctioned him and called the tow truck.

The owner of the vehicle, having reached the car, opposed the removal and left at full speed, risking to run over a policewoman. The woman’s colleague put his arm in the window and, as the car dragged him, tried to remove the keys. Inside the cockpit there was also the owner of the tow truck who simultaneously activated the handbrake to stop the ride.

Fortunately, the irrational reaction of the man had no consequences for those who spoke while an injury complaint was filed for the man and a series of penalties related to the infringements of the highway code committed.