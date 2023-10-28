Race stopped early

This last weekend of October is particularly important in the world of Japanese motorsports. In fact, the Suzuka circuit is taking placelast round of the Super Formula championship season, decisive for the awarding of the title. There are two races scheduled in the program, one on Saturday and the second on Sunday. But the first date was marred by a bad accident which had as its protagonist perhaps the most famous curve of the historic Japanese plant: the 130R.

The pilots involved were Ukyo Sasahara and Hiroki Otsu and the crash was so violent that it forced the organizers to waving the red flag without being able to restart the race. The race was stopped before 75% of its scheduled duration was completed and therefore half points were awarded to the drivers. The reason why it was not possible to resume hostilities on the track was the serious damage to the barriers at curve 130R.

Scary dynamics

It was the one who got the worst of the dynamics of the contact Ukyo Sasahara, who was trying to defend the position from Otsu’s inside attack, in a duel for 17th position. The images taken trackside after the accident showed how Sasahara’s car had passed the protective barrier and literally fell down, landing near the start of the Degner curve, after sliding from the top to the bottom of Suzuka’s famous ‘8’ section. JRP President Yoshihisa Ueno revealed to reporters that Sasahara has been diagnosed with one concussion and therefore the driver will not be able to participate in the final race of the season, scheduled for Sunday.

On Sunday we run regularly

Even Otsu, who emerged from the accident fortunately suffering only minor bruises, will be forced not to participate in the last race of the championship due to insufficient time to repair your vehicle. However, race 2 will take place as scheduled. Again according to what was reported by the organizers of the championship, in fact i barrier repair work, destroyed by the impact, should be completed around 8.00 pm local time. Therefore the holding of the event on Sunday is not in danger. The race was won by Tomoki Nojiri, who has now overtaken Liam Lawson into second place in the championship, only sixth at the time the race was stopped. Second place for championship leader Ritomo Miyata.