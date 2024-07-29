A man has been arrested after stabbing and injuring several people in a residential area of ​​Southport, an English town north of Liverpool. Officers from Merseyside Police responded to a property on Hart Street at around 12pm local time (1pm GMT) along with ambulances who treated several people who had been attacked by the suspect. According to the first testimonies collected by the BBC, the individual armed with a knife ran down the street hitting anyone he met.. The police have however reassured that after the arrest “there is no wider threat to the public. According to the reconstruction of the local media, around midday on the WhatsApp groups in the area, warnings about an armed man who was stabbing people circulated wildly and residents were asked to barricade themselves in their homes by closing their doors and windows. In addition, the shops along the road were closed for fear that the attacker could arrive. However, it was an isolated incident, as stressed by the police, who are trying to understand what could have prompted the man to strike.