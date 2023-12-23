Fear in South Tyrol, trees fall on a chairlift due to strong gusts of wind: 7 injured

Fear in South Tyrol due to strong winds. Seven people were injured in Racines, following the fall of some trees which overwhelmed a chairlift. The accident occurred after 2pm on the four-seater chairlift which takes you from the Racines valley station to a hotel. At the time of the accident, approximately 60 skiers were on board.

The Racines-Giovo facility consists of a four-seater chairlift, which takes you from the Racines valley station to the hotel of the same name.

Due to the winds, which reached up to 100 knots, some trees suddenly fell, overwhelming the chairlift cable. The skiers were trapped for some time while emergency teams worked to evacuate them, also using the Pelikan 2 civil protection helicopter, which was in difficulty due to the strong winds.

Six of the injured were taken to the Vipiteno hospital while another skier, in more serious conditions, was taken to the Bressanone hospital.