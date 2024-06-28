A commando of bandits armed with war weapons attacked the Mondialpol vault, on the outskirts of Sassari, around 8:30 p.m. The criminals entered the security company’s premises by breaking down a wall with the bucket of a mechanical vehicle. They shot inside to scare the security guards and managed to take possession of the money kept in the vault and escaped.

To cover their escape, they set fire to several cars, blocking the surrounding streets, and shot at a police car that crossed their path. At the moment there are no reports of injuries and the amount of money taken is unknown.