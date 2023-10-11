“Saunas for the front.” It is not the first slogan that comes to mind when thinking about aid for the war in Ukraine. It can be understood that Kyiv asks its allies for long-range missiles and F-16 fighter jets. But… saunas?

However, asking for saunas is what the Ukrainian military did, according to Ilmar Raag, an Estonian filmmaker and aid worker who has traveled frequently to Ukraine.

Now, with the help of crowdfunding, Raag makes mobile sauna units designed to serve hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers. They have showers and washing machines for military uniforms and are carefully camouflaged to keep them safe from Russian fire.

And if you are looking for a custom-made sauna, it makes sense to ask an Estonian about it. The sauna culture is huge in the country. And it’s as much about hygiene and boosting morale as it is about keeping warm on cold winter nights.

Estonian soldiers rarely travel without their mobile sauna, even during recent missions in the Afghan desert and Lebanon. It’s a military tradition that began almost 100 years ago during Estonia’s fight against the Bolsheviks, when the national railway put a sauna train near the front so troops could bathe and disinfect themselves after weeks in the trenches.

Raag says he heard of Ukrainian soldiers going days or even weeks without washing or removing their boots, which explains why a frontline commander near Bakhmut told me over FaceTime that the Estonian saunas were a godsend.

Many people living in the European Union and NATO countries on the doorstep of Vladimir Putin’s Russia are doing everything they can to help Ukraine.

Estonia and its Baltic neighbors, Latvia and Lithuania, were occupied by the Soviet Union in the decades immediately following World War II. They say they feel Ukraine’s pain over the invasion directed from Moscow.

They have also, relative to the size of their economy, given or promised more short-term aid than any other nation, including the United States and the United Kingdom.

Only Norway surpasses them when long-term commitments are taken into account, according to the latest figures from Germany’s Kiel Institute, which has been tracking all contributions sent to Ukraine since the start of the war.

Gediminas Ivanauskas, the Lithuanian national champion in drifting, a motorsport sport that involves sliding the rear of the car and drifting at maximum speed, drove directly to Ukraine to help evacuate civilians from the first day of the Russian invasion.

His eyes fill with tears when he tells me about the suffering there.

His desire to help, his frustration with the often slow pace of international aid efforts, and his experience in the automotive world have led him to seek crowdfunding to armor dozens of vehicles, something he does in a small rented garage in a rural area of ​​Lithuania.

Some he painstakingly equips to serve as four-wheel drive ambulances for the Ukrainian military.

In the case of Lithuanian Mindaugas Lietuvninkas, a volunteer sniper in the Ukrainian International Brigade, he has other motivations for helping in the war effort.

A proud patriot, he believes that by fighting in Ukraine he is protecting his own country.

“We have to stop [a Rusia] now, in Ukraine,” he told me vehemently as he packed his bags for another trip to the front lines.

Lietuvninkas believes the Baltics could be next if Vladimir Putin finally triumphs against Kyiv.

A huge goal for Moscow

Lithuania is one of Russia’s many neighbors that are part of the Western military alliance, NATO.

Everyone has long warned loudly about the Kremlin’s expansionist plans and Vladimir Putin’s intentions to weaken and destabilize the West.

For years, the Allies treated them as if they were borderline paranoid. Not anymore.

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine has given new meaning to NATO: a reinforced presence in allied nations close to Russia and eager new members, right on Putin’s doorstep.

Finland has a huge 1,300 kilometer land border with Russia. He always refused to join NATO for fear of antagonizing the big bear next door. But the Finns completely changed their minds when they saw Russian troops marching towards sovereign Ukraine.

It is a seismic shift for the country, which applied, along with Baltic power Sweden, to join the alliance shortly after the war began.

This was a huge own goal for Moscow.

There has also been a notable increase in the number of Finns signing up for weapons training. Military service is mandatory for young people and then they remain reservists for life.

The long shadow cast over Finland by its Russian neighbor now seems more threatening, people tell me.

The war has greatly affected Finnish companies. Russian tourism accounted for about $630 million a year until the war began.

But, like most European Union countries that border Russia or its great ally, Belarus, Finland has suspended travel visas for Russian citizens.

In snowy Lapland, I met the owner of the Ville Aho ski resort, in his chalet overlooking the Russian mountains.

He tells me that over the years he made great friends with Russian visitors, but now he doesn’t want them back. She says she wishes ordinary Russians, especially those living outside their country, would speak out much louder against the war.

Visibly moved when talking about Ukraine, he insists that none of us can afford to become disengaged or disinterested while the war drags on bloodily.

“I can’t even think about what the outcome will be if Russia wins and Putin increases his power. Who will be next? Finland, Poland, Estonia, Lithuania? It won’t stop voluntarily in Ukraine. All of this must end in Ukraine.”

The Russian president is not only betting on conventional war. He often blames Moscow for cyberattacks or disinformation campaigns against the West.

But attacking any of the countries Aho mentioned militarily would be a big gamble for Vladimir Putin.

All other NATO members, including nuclear powers the United States, the United Kingdom and France, could come to its aid. But there is no ironclad guarantee that this will happen; Ultimately, it would be up to each country to decide how to respond.

This makes countries bordering Russia that, like Latvia, have large ethnic Russian populations nervous.

The second city of Latvia, Daugavpils, is located 25 kilometers from Belarus and 120 kilometers from Russia itself.

Eight out of 10 people who live there speak Russian at home, instead of Latvian. Most were educated in Russian-speaking schools in Latvia. They have traditionally gotten their news from Russian television, radio or news websites.

I immediately noticed the absence of Ukrainian flags in the city. In the rest of the country it is common to see some waving as a sign of solidarity in school buildings, town halls or store windows.

Although Latvian Russians are by no means all pro-Putin, the people I passed on the street did not want to talk about the war. They refused to answer when I asked them if they saw Russia as the aggressor and Ukraine as the victim.

Latvia is concerned that Vladimir Putin may try to “rescue” ethnic Russians here, as it was one of the pretexts he gave for Russian armed groups to seize parts of Ukraine’s Donbas region, near the border with Russia. , back in 2014.

In an attempt to isolate ethnic Russians from what it considers Russian propaganda, the Latvian government has banned Russian television channels.

It has also ended schooling in Russian. Monuments remaining from the Soviet era have been torn down.

But Latvia is treading a painfully delicate line.

The new policies are aimed at better integrating ethnic Russians, but critics say they are also an attempt to force citizens to share the government’s Western perspective.

It risks alienating many ethnic Russians, they warn, and even driving them into the arms of Vladimir Putin.

These complexities and sensitivities are likely to endure even after the war in Ukraine ends.

In total, I traveled 2,400 kilometers to meet people whose turn it is to “Living Next to Putin,” the title given to a two-part documentary series that my team and I filmed for BBC television.

From southern Poland to the northern tip of Norway, what struck me most was how wide, deep and personal the impact of the war is on Ukraine far from the front line.

And the future is not at all clear.

Much will depend on how this conflict ends. But after that, what kind of relationship could or should we have with Russia? What about cooperation and trust?

These are not just questions for the countries I visited and that share a border and so much history with Russia. It is something that all of Europe and each of Ukraine’s allies must think about. Very carefully.

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC News Mundo. Download the latest version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss our best content.

BBC-NEWS-SRC: https://www.bbc.com/mundo/articles/cn0g339w5gqo, IMPORTING DATE: 2023-09-18 04:00:09

Katya Adler

Europe Editor, BBC