A man drove his car into a bar in the 20th arrondissement of Paris, on rue du Père Lachaise, killing one person and injuring several others. Le Figaro reported that three people were seriously injured. The broadcaster Bfmtv explained that the driver fled the scene.

According to police sources quoted by Le Figaro, the passenger who was on board the car was arrested after testing positive for alcohol and drugs. The driver could also be drunk, the sources added.