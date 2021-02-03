Again fear in Paris. A man in a stolen van drove past two pedestrians in La Defense, the financial district of Paris, on Wednesday at 5 p.m. The incident has left a woman dead and one seriously injured, according to the police prefecture.

Until now, the authorities do not qualify the act as a terrorist act neither have the prosecutors from the antiterrorist park arrived at the scene.

The woman died under the wheels when the man driving the truck deliberately rammed her. The second wounded man was close to her. The van had been stolen minutes earlier from the Paris-La Defense public cleaning services.

The witnesses say that there was a violent altercation between the author of the act and his two victims minutes before. When this discussion ended, the man, who has already been identified by the police, stole the vehicle and rammed the two people.

The author was arrested for murder. He tried to escape on foot and throw himself on the tracks of a suburban train. He is in provisional detention, under interrogation, in the offices of the Altos del Sena judicial police. The alleged perpetrator would be a marginal homeless. The Nanterre prosecutor’s office specified that – until now – there was no element to suggest that it was an attack.

Paris. Correspondent