Fear in Monte Carlo during the F2 Feature Race: Jack Doohan ended up against the barriers on the uphill curve leading to the Casino (photo below) and his Virtuosi caught fire. The Australian rider, son of Mick Doohan, 5 times motorcycle world champion, however, had no problems, managing to get out of the burning single-seater. Red flag displayed to stop the race and rescuers promptly in action.
The scare, however, continued because while the marshals were intent on extinguishing the flames around the single-seater, Victor Martins arrived, at a speed that was not safe for what happened, and grazed them. The Frenchman of the ART GP was sanctioned with a drive through: a really slight penalty for the dynamics.
