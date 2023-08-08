A man was stabbed in the arm in central London today as he queued to enter the British Museum. The alleged attacker fled but was arrested shortly after, the police announced: he is accused of “serious injuries” and at the moment his identity and his motives are not known. Scotland Yard has specified that the attack is not linked to terrorism and assured that there are no risks for the public.

The attack took place around 10 in the morning local time at the intersection of Great Russell Street and Museum Street, right in front of the entrance to the famous museum, one of the most visited places in London. The British Museum was immediately evacuated and the surrounding streets cordoned off. Subsequently, the museum reopened its doors for visitors, however, by increasing the security checks at the entrance. Wounded in the arm, the attacked man was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

A witness told the BBC he saw “an angry man” who drew a knife “like a machete” and stabbed his victim, who in this version is described as “a young man”.