The thieves break the barbed wire of the grounds to gain access to the houses; “Here we are sold”, lament those affected Fulgen Bermejo (c) and Carmen Robles observe two bars that were broken by the thieves, a few days ago. / LV JUAN RUIZ PALACIOS Tuesday, 16 February 2021, 02:45



Fulgen Bermejo, a neighbor of the Torre Molina lane in La Albatalía, cannot sleep at night. «In less than a week they have tried to rob my house twice. They do it at dawn, when no one is on the street. They break the barbed wire and enter, ”says this resident. The tip of these attempts was given by his dog, which “always barks