The footballer of Manchester City, Jack Grealish, shis house was robbed while playing against the Everton last Wednesday and the thieves took objects worth a million pounds (more than 5 billion Colombian pesos).

In the footballer's house, a £5.5 million mansion, There were several members of his family who had gathered to watch City's match against Everton.

When they noticed the strange behavior of the footballer's dogs, They tried to alert the police, that upon arrival he found no trace of the thieves who entered the home.

The raiders watches and jewelery worth a million pounds were taken, but they did not harm any of the people who were in the house. According to The Sun, Grealish moved into this mansionwhich has tennis courts, a soccer field and a lake, before Christmas, with his partner, the model Sasha Attwood.

The police of Cheshire confirmed that they received notice of a robbery, that they are investigating it and that they have not made any arrests at the moment.

It is the second time this December that a player from the Premier League suffers a robbery in his house, after West Ham's Kurt Zouma was robbed on December 2, with the club offering a reward of 25,000 pounds to anyone who could give information about the case.

With information from EFE.

