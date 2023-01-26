Fortunately, the story that happened yesterday morning between 8 and 8.30 in the historic center of the Castelli Romani town had a happy ending. “We saw a little girl walking alone along the road to the covered market, said a lady from Genzano, who was passing through that area, together with some kids who were going to school. We approached her and stopped her, and immediately called the local police, who arrived on site in a few minutes with the service patrol in the central area, who took care of the little girl”.

The girl (of foreign origin, but born and living in Genzano) woke up without finding anyone at home and so she decided to open the door and go out alone into the neighboring streets, looking for her mother who in the meantime had gone to accompany school the eldest child.

In the stretch of road that has traveled the traffic is quite intense and the child (she seemed disoriented and also quite frightened) was in serious danger of being run over or perhaps approached by some bad guy. The municipal agents took her in their arms and began to look after her with great affection, tracking down her mother in the meantime who in the meantime was returning home and who, having heard of it, seemed very frightened.

The law in these cases is very strict and specific: in cases of abandonment of minors, even if for short periods, there is a risk of a very heavy criminal complaint against the parent who in some way becomes the protagonist of these actions, voluntarily or not. To deal with these cases is the juvenile court of Rome, in concert with the pertinent court of the area which on the occasion is that of Velletri. The municipal social services were also informed of the story to give any help for the protection of the minor and to prevent others from repeating unpleasant events like this.