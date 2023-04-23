He entered the garden of a house illegally and in broad daylight he tried to steal an 8-year-old boy, grabbing him and trying to load him into the car: however, the latter reacted, screaming and kicking the offender, and then ran away at home with the mother.

A 50-year-old is wanted by the police after a report came from a family in Fiumicino, who fell into panic yesterday morning around 10. The man grabbed the little boy by the arm and led him to his car, parked not far from the house where the child lives with the family.

The victim rebelled, managing to hit the kidnapper and escape. The intervention of 112 was requested, the agents of the Fiumicino police station intervened on the spot. After making sure of the conditions of the child and the mother – both in a state of shock but unharmed – the police immediately began the search for the kidnapper.