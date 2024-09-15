Road accident in Egypt between Suez and Cairo, 9 Italians injured

Fear in Egypt where nine Italian citizens were injured in a road accident: a tourist bus overturned on a highway between the cities ofthe Suez and Cairo. Local media reported. Of the nine Italians, seven are “stable” but two are “in critical condition” and are being treated “in intensive care“: contacted by telephone, he told Ansa Ismail El Hafnawydirector of health services in the governorate of Suez. The daily newspaper Al-Ahram says that the other injured are 21 Russian citizens, 11 Turks, three Egyptians and two Britons. The vehicle overturned for reasons yet to be ascertained.

It was carrying 43 tourists and three local workers. The main hospital in Suez declared a state of emergency and summoned all available medical personnel, according to local authorities. However, there are no serious injuries. The situation is being monitored by the Egyptian Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffarit is specified. The hospital in Suez where the nine injured Italians are being treated is “locked down” by the police and entry to the hospital is permitted “only to diplomats” from the countries and tourists involved. Local journalistic sources reported this to Ansa from the spot.