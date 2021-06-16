Fear in children, why do some of them react to perceived danger more than others? According to new research from Michigan State University and the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, part of the answer could be found in a surprising place: the digestive system of a child.

The human digestive system is home to a large community of microorganisms known as the gut microbiome. The MSU-UNC research team found that the gut microbiome was different in children with strong fear responses and in children with milder reactions.

These fear responses in the early years of life can be indicators of future mental health. And there is mounting evidence linking neurological well-being to the gut microbiome. The new findings suggest that the gut microbiome may someday provide researchers and clinicians with a new tool to monitor and support a healthy neurological development.

Rebecca Knickmeyer of the MSU, head of the new study published June 2 in the journal Nature Communications said, “This early development period is a time of tremendous opportunity to promote healthy brain development. The microbiome is an exciting new target that can potentially be used for this purpose. “

Studies of this connection and its role in the fear response in animals led Knickmeyer, an associate professor in the College of Human Medicine’s Department of Pediatrics and Human Development, and his team to look for something similar in humans. Studying how humans, especially fear in young children, and how they handle it is important because in some cases can help predict mental health.

Knickmeyer added: “Fear reactions are a normal part of a child’s development. Children should be aware of threats in their environment and be prepared to respond to them. But if they can’t dampen that response when they’re safe, they may be at greater risk of developing anxiety and depression later in life. “

On the other end of the response spectrum, children with exceptionally muffled fear responses can go on and on develop numb and non-emotional traits associated with antisocial behavior, Knickmeyer said.

Fear in children and the microbiome: The study

To determine if the gut microbiome was linked to the fear response in children, Knickmeyer and his collaborators designed a pilot study with approximately 30 infants. The researchers carefully selected the group to maintain as many factors as possible that affect the gut microbiome. For example, all the babies were breastfed and none were taking antibiotics.

The researchers then characterized the microbiome by analyzing stool samples and assessed the fear response in children using a simple test: by observing their reactions when someone would enter the room wearing a Halloween mask.

Knickmeyer said, “We really wanted the experience to be enjoyable for both children and their parents. The parents were there all the time and could come in whenever they wanted. These are really the kind of experiences that children could have had in their everyday life ”.

Compiling all the data, the researchers saw significant associations between the specific characteristics of the gut microbiome and the strength of fear responses in children.

For example, babies with irregular microbiomes at 1 month of age were more fearful at 1 year of age. Irregular microbiomes are dominated by a small collection of bacteria, while the microbiomes are more balanced.

The researchers also found that the microbial community content at 1 year of age correlated with fear responses. Compared to less fearful children, children with heightened responses they had more than some types of bacteria and less than others.

The team, however, did not observe a connection between the children’s gut microbiome and how the children reacted to strangers who wore no masks. Knickmeyer said this is likely due to the different parts of the brain involved in processing situations potentially frightening.

“With strangers, there is a social element. So children may have a social distrust, but they don’t see strangers as immediate threats. When children see a mask, they don’t see it as social. Get into that quick and instinctive evaluation part of the brain ”.

As part of the study, the team also imaged the children’s brains using MRI technology. They found that the microbial community content at 1 year was associated with the size of the amygdala, which is part of the brain involved in taking quick decisions about potential threats.

Putting all the data together he suggested that the microbiome can influence the way the amygdala develops and operates. This is one of the many interesting possibilities uncovered by this new study, which the team is currently working to replicate. Knickmeyer it is also preparing to launch new lines of investigation with new collaborations at IQ, asking new questions that he is excited to answer.