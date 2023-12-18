The former Brazilian footballer Marcelinho Cariocawho played in the Valencia Spanish in 1997, the Corinthians, Flamengo, among other clubs, was reported missing after his vehicle was found abandoned in Sao PauloThe authorities reported this Monday.

Two people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the case, which is being investigated by the Anti-kidnapping Department of the São Paulo Civil Police, as reported by a spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Security to EFE.

However, according to the Secretariat, the case continues to be treated as a “missing person”, based on a complaint filed by the relatives of Marcelinho Carioca, world champion with Corinthians in 2000.

The car was located this Monday in Itaquaquecetuba, a municipality in the metropolitan area of ​​São Paulo. The disappearance occurred on Sunday night after Marcelinho Carioca, considered one of Corinthians' historical idols, left a party organized at the club's stadium.

On Sunday, Marcelinho Carioca He published a video on his Instagram account alongside the singer Thiaguinho, who performed at the Corinthians stadium. The former midfielder made his professional debut in 1988 with Flamengo, transferred to Corinthians in 1994 and had a brief spell with Valencia in 1997, with which he played only six games.

He played four official matches with the Brazilian team, with which he scored two goals. On his return to Corinthians, Marcelinho Carioca He was one of the architects of the title in the 2000 Club World Cup and in his two stints with the São Paulo team he scored 206 goals in 427 games, most of them from free kicks and hence his nickname “Angel's Foot.”

Marcelinho Carioca, former Flamengo cria, was kidnapped immediately, in Itaquaquecetuba-SP, and is in a private prison. The criminals will come into contact with the family of the former player, asking for money to be redeemed. The SP Police have begun investigations. #issoeflamengoofficial pic.twitter.com/7cr6uudDQY — Isso é Flamengo Official (@IssoeFlamengoOF) December 18, 2023

Before his retirement, the athlete also performed in the Brazilians Santos, Vasco da Gama, Brasiliense, Santo André, in the Japanese Gama Osaka in Japan and in the French Ajaccio. After his retirement from Corinthians, in 2010 he graduated as a journalist from Rio Branco University and also entered political life.

In 2015, as deputy to deputy Márcio França, Marcelinho Carioca briefly took a seat in the Chamber of Deputies when the incumbent resigned to contest the elections to the Government of São Paulo.

With information from EFE.

