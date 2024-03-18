Researchers have identified a new mediator responsible for altering fear memories. This discovery could contribute to the creation of new and more effective therapies for the treatment of anxiety disordersone of the most widespread health conditions worldwide.

THE results were published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry

Fear-related disorders

Fear-related disorders significantly affect the professional and social lives of individuals who suffer from conditions associated with these disorders, such as panic disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and various phobias. These pathologies, characterized by exaggerated or inappropriate fears and a deficit in fear extinction, are highly prevalent worldwide and represent significant governmental and social costs.

Currently, one of the treatment options for anxiety disorders is exposure therapy, which is based on the mechanism of extinction of fear. However, neither these exposure therapies nor the use of drugs such as anxiolytics and antidepressants have proven 100% effective in treating these disorders.

Considering the importance of this topic for mental health, a team of researchers led by Mónica Santos, from the Center for Neuroscience and Cell Biology of the University of Coimbra (CNC-UC), conducted a study using a behavioral model of extinction of fear, evaluate mice that successfully eliminated fear and those that failed.

Interindividual differences in the ability to extinguish fear have shown a double result: first, on the predisposition to vulnerability to develop anxiety and fear-related disorders; and secondly, on determining the effectiveness of exposure therapy for patients belonging to this group of disorders.

As discovered in the paper “The amygdala NT3-TrkC pathway underlies interindividual differences in fear extinction and related synaptic plasticity,” published in January in the journal Molecular Psychiatry, the researchers were able to identify an increase in activation of the TrkC protein in the amygdala – the brain region that controls the fear response – in the phase of fear extinction, memory formation, which leads to an increase in synaptic plasticity, i.e. the ability of neurons to change the way in which they communicate with each other depending on the stimuli they receive.

According to Santos, “this study validated the TrkC pathway as a potential therapeutic target for individuals with fear-related disorders,” underlining that “combining exposure therapies with drugs that enhance synaptic plasticity may represent a more effective and long-lasting way of treating anxiety disorders”. .”

The research group intends to continue working to “identify compounds that have the ability to specifically activate the TrkC molecule and therefore be used as drugs allied to exposure therapy in the treatment of patients with anxiety disorders,” explains Santos.

Therapy for fear of spiders can also reduce fear of heights

It has long been assumed that it is necessary to use different exposure therapies to treat different fears. A new study from Ruhr University Bochum calls this view into question.

Exposure therapy for a specific fear can also help reduce other fears. This is the conclusion reached by psychologists at Ruhr University in Bochum, Germany, who studied 50 people with a fear of spiders and heights. Although they only treated the fear of spiders, the fear of heights was also reduced in the meantime.

The findings are described by a team led by Iris Kodzaga and Professor Armin Zlomuzica from the Department of Behavioral and Clinical Neurosciences at Ruhr University Bochum in the journal Translational Psychiatry.

“Anxiety rarely comes alone,” says Iris Kodzaga, lead author of the study. “Patients who suffer from one fear often subsequently develop another.” The most effective treatment method is exposure: by facing fear-inducing situations or stimuli under psychotherapeutic supervision, patients learn to overcome their fear.

“It was long thought that if a person had multiple fears, they would need multiple exposure therapies tailored to their specific fear,” explains Kodzaga. The Bochum team now questions this assumption. The researchers measured phobia of spiders and heights in 50 subjects before and after exposure therapy targeting spider phobia.

Measurements included subjective data from questionnaires specific to fear of spiders and heights. Additionally, the researchers collected quantitative behavioral measures, such as how close the participants dared to get to the spiders or how far they could climb a tall steeple.

Exposure therapy for spider phobia not only reduced the fear of spiders but also the phobia of heights. In both subjective and behavioral measurements, a significant effect emerged: height phobia decreased by an average of 15% thanks to exposure to spiders.

“The discovery that exposure to spiders also reduces fear of heights opens up new perspectives for the effective treatment of phobias,” says Iris Kodzaga. “It could mean we can rethink treatment approaches and possibly develop more universal methods.”

It is not yet clear how exactly this effect is transferred from one fear to another. “The effect cannot be fully explained by associative learning processes. The generalized effect could be due to increased self-efficacy due to exposure therapy,” says the researcher. “But perhaps there is also a common denominator between spider phobia and height phobia that is not obvious. We will need to conduct follow-up studies to find out more.”

The brain fights the fears that come back to haunt us

Neuroscientists at the University of Texas at Austin have discovered a group of cells in the brain responsible when a frightening memory unexpectedly resurfaces, like Michael Myers in every “Halloween” movie.

The finding could lead to new recommendations on when and how often certain therapies are used to treat anxiety, phobias and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The researchers describe the identification of “extinction neurons,” which suppress fearful memories when they are activated or allow fearful memories to return when they are not.

Since the days of Pavlov and his dogs, scientists have known that memories we thought we had left behind can resurface at inopportune times, triggering what is known as spontaneous recovery, a form of relapse. What they didn't know was why it happened.

“There is often a relapse of the original fear, but we knew very little about the mechanisms,” said Michael Drew, associate professor of neuroscience and senior author of the study. “These types of studies can help us understand the potential cause of disorders, such as anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder, and can also help us understand potential treatments.”

One of the surprises for Drew and his team was the discovery that brain cells that suppress fear memories were hiding in the hippocampus. Traditionally, scientists associate fear with another part of the brain, the amygdala.

The hippocampus, responsible for many aspects of memory and spatial navigation, appears to play an important role in contextualizing fear, for example, tying scary memories to the place where they occurred.

The finding may help explain why one of the main ways to treat fear-based disorders, exposure therapy, sometimes stops working. Exposure therapy promotes the formation of new safety memories that can override an original fear memory.

For example, if someone is afraid of spiders after being bitten by one, they might engage in exposure therapy by letting a harmless spider crawl on them. Secure memories are called “extinction memories.”

“Extinction does not erase the memory of the original fear, but instead creates a new memory that inhibits or competes with the original fear,” Drew said. “Our paper demonstrates that the hippocampus generates memory traces of both fears and extinction, and competition between these hippocampal traces determines whether fears are expressed or suppressed.”

That said, recommended practices regarding the frequency and timing of exposure therapy may need to be revised, and new avenues for drug development may be explored.

In the experiments, Drew and his team placed mice in a particular box and induced fears with a harmless shock. Subsequently, when one of the mice was in the box, he exhibited fearful behavior until, with repeated exposure to the box without shock, extinction memories were formed and the mouse no longer had fears.

Scientists were able to artificially activate fears and suppress memories of extinction cues by using a tool called optogenetics to turn extinction neurons on and off again.

“Artificially suppressing these so-called extinction neurons causes fears to relapse, while stimulating them prevents fears from relapsing,” Drew said. “These experiments reveal potential avenues for suppressing maladaptive fears and preventing relapse.”